25 C-19 deaths, 1,441 infections in a day

Published : Tuesday, 25 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

The country witnessed 25 more deaths from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours until 8:00am on Monday, taking the nationwide tally to 12,376, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The death rate stands at 1.57 per cent.
At least 1,441 new infections were recorded in the meantime, bringing the total number of people infected to 7,90,521, the release added.
The current positivity rate is 8.15 per cent while the total positivity rate stands at 13.54 per cent.
As many as 17,683 samples were tested at 486 labs across the country in 24 hours (till 8:00am on Monday).
At least 834 Covid-19 patients recovered during the period. The total number of recoveries now stands at 7,31,531 and the recovery rate at 92.54 per cent.
Among the deceased, 21 were men, and four were women. Of them, 23 died at hospitals while two at home. Of the dead, seven were in Khulna, six each in Dhaka and Chattogram divisions, and three each in
Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions.
The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 8,969 of the total deceased across the country were men and 3,432 were women.
The country's maiden case was reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18 the same year.  
However, the fast-spreading coronavirus has claimed 3,479,591 lives and infected 167,579,951 people across the world till Monday afternoon, according to Worldometer, a reference website that provides counters and real-time statistics for diverse topics.
As many as 148,623,676 people have recovered from Covid-19 which has spread to 220 countries.
The novel coronavirus broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.


