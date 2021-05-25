438MW combined cycle power plant to be set up at Raozan

CHATTOGRAM, May 24: One combined Cycle Power Plant with the generation capacity of 438

MW will be set up at the site of the existing two 420MW capacity power plants in Raozan.

Talking to the Daily Observer, Additional Chief Engineer of PDB Munshi Basir Ahmed, also the project director, said the proposal for appointment of a contractor has been approved by the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) on May 19.

Bashir Ahmed said the contractor will be appointed by January next year. He hoped that the plant might be commissioned in December 2023.

After completion of the preliminary work, a tender was called for the appointment of EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) contractor of the project on December 31, 2019. The tender was accepted on August 28 in 2020. At the end of the review, Sepco China was selected as the lowest bidder. Munshi Bashir Ahmed said 438 MW plant will be a combined cycle one.

He said the new project will use gas as fuel amounting to 100 million cubic feet. The two units are facing manifold problems from the very beginning. The first unit of Raozan 210MW Thermal Power Station was set up in 1990 at a cost of Tk 664 crore with the technical and financial assistance of a Chinese firm CMEC which went into operation on July in 1993.

The second unit of Raozan 210 MW Power Station was set up by the Chinese firm CMEC in July 1994 at a cost of Tk 538 crores which went into operation on September 1997.

Since its inception the first unit remained suspended for 19,319 hours due to mechanical faults and disruption of gas supply. This unit faced mechanical faults for about 500 times while the second unit faced 300 times. It takes at least 72 hours to resume generation if any unit is suspended for mechanical faults.

None of the two units was able to run in full capacity to generate 210 MW since its inception. PDB sources said both the units of Raozan will be closed down with the commissioning of the new plant in December 2023.





