Tuesday, 25 May, 2021, 9:02 AM
Regent’s  Shahed denied bail

Published : Tuesday, 25 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 123
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Monday rejected a bail petition of Regent Group Chairman Mohammad
Shahed alias Shahed Karim, seeking bail in a case filed on charge of laundering Tk 11.2 crore.
A virtual HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Sardar Md Rashed Jahangir passed the order, saying that the petition was not submitted properly before the court by Mohammad Shahed.
Shahed was sentenced to life term imprisonment on September 28 last year by a Dhaka Court in an arms case, now in jail.
Lawyer Fazlur Rahman moved the plea for Shahed, while ACC Khurshid Alam Khan opposed the petition.
Khurshid Alam Khan told journalists that the HC did not want to grant the bail as Masud Parvez, a co-accused in the case, made confessional statement before the magistrate concerned involving Shahed.
The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) filed the case with Uttara West Police Station on August 25 last year against Shahed and few others on charge of laundering Tk 11.2 crore. Shahed was arrested on July 15 last year from a bordering area of Satkhira when he was trying to leave the country in a boat.
On July 6 last year, law enforcers raided Mirpur and Uttara branches of Regent Hospital on charge of issuing fake Covid-19 certificates.
The Regent Group head office along with both the hospitals was sealed off and 16 people, including the chairman, Mohammad Shahed, were sued on charge of issuing fake coronavirus test reports.


