Inter-district bus, train, launch services resume



Kamalapur Railway Station buzzes with people on Monday as trains resume operation after a 49-day suspension amid corona pandemic. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The government on Sunday allowed public transports to start operation from Monday with passengers half of the seat capacity across the country to maintain physical distances due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, in some places inter-district buses did not maintain the government order of maintaining physical distances among passengers and waterways

vehicles fully violated it. But trains kept their seats 50 percent vacant.

The government has extended the ongoing restrictions on public movement and business activities for another week from May 23 midnight to May 30 midnight.

Though, a Cabinet Division circular issued on Sunday said all inter-district public transports would operate keeping half of seats vacant to contain Covid-19 infections.

Visiting exit points of the capital and report from different district correspondents of the Daily Observer it was found that some long-distance inter-district buses were boarding passengers half of their capacity in the city area. But, after crossing city areas they took extra passengers.

Imran Ahmed, a passenger of Shah Jalal Express that runs between Dhaka and Netrokona, told the Daily Observer, "Our bus left Mohakhali inter-district bus terminal keeping 50 percent seats vacant and we paid additional fare. But, after crossing airport area the bus started to take extra passengers like a local bus service ignoring our objections."

In city areas, some mobile teams of Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) were found monitoring if the government instructions were being followed. They said they found many passengers without face masks.

Khandakar Enayet Ullah, Secretary General of Bangladesh Road Transport Owners' Association, said, "Long-distance buses started operating across the country from morning. We have instructed all our members to ensure that no passenger boards buses without masks."

"The association has deployed its people at bus stands to monitor if health rules are being violated," he added.

Meanwhile, 56 inter-city and 18 local trains ran on the first day of withdrawal of restriction. Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan visited the Kamalapur Railway Station in the morning to monitor the railway services and he said gradually more trains would be added to transport passengers.

However, situation was the worst in waterways. No physical distance was maintained and many passengers were found without wearing face masks in the launches.

Since April 5 the government has imposed restriction on movement of public transports to prevent Covid-19 outbreak across the country.















