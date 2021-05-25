Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 25 May, 2021, 9:02 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Inter-district bus, train, launch services resume

Published : Tuesday, 25 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 118
Staff Correspondent

Kamalapur Railway Station buzzes with people on Monday as trains resume operation after a 49-day suspension amid corona pandemic. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Kamalapur Railway Station buzzes with people on Monday as trains resume operation after a 49-day suspension amid corona pandemic. PHOTO: OBSERVER

After 49-day suspension of all public transports - inter-district buses, passenger trains and launches - resumed operation on Monday.
The government on Sunday allowed public transports to start operation from Monday with passengers half of the seat capacity across the country to maintain physical distances due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
However, in some places inter-district buses did not maintain the government order of maintaining physical distances among passengers and waterways
vehicles fully violated it. But trains kept their seats 50 percent vacant.
The government has extended the ongoing restrictions on public movement and business activities for another week from May 23 midnight to May 30 midnight.
Though, a Cabinet Division circular issued on Sunday said all inter-district public transports would operate keeping half of seats vacant to contain Covid-19 infections.
Visiting exit points of the capital and report from different district correspondents of the Daily Observer it was found that some long-distance inter-district buses were boarding passengers half of their capacity in the city area. But, after crossing city areas they took extra passengers.
Imran Ahmed, a passenger of Shah Jalal Express that runs between Dhaka and Netrokona, told the Daily Observer, "Our bus left Mohakhali inter-district bus terminal keeping 50 percent seats vacant and we paid additional fare. But, after crossing airport area the bus started to take extra passengers like a local bus service ignoring our objections."
In city areas, some mobile teams of Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) were found monitoring if the government instructions were being followed. They said they found many passengers without face masks.
Khandakar Enayet Ullah, Secretary General of Bangladesh Road Transport Owners' Association, said, "Long-distance buses started operating across the country from morning. We have instructed all our members to ensure that no passenger boards buses without masks."
"The association has deployed its people at bus stands to monitor if health rules are being violated," he added.   
Meanwhile, 56 inter-city and 18 local trains ran on the first day of withdrawal of restriction. Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan visited the Kamalapur Railway Station in the morning to monitor the railway services and he said gradually more trains would be added to transport passengers.
However, situation was the worst in waterways. No physical distance was maintained and many passengers were found without wearing face masks in the launches.
Since April 5 the government has imposed restriction on movement of public transports to prevent Covid-19 outbreak across the country.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
After black, white, case of yellow fungus emerges in India
Saudi restricts use of mosque loudspeakers
Strict seven-day lockdown in C’nawabganj amid C-19 surge
25 C-19 deaths, 1,441 infections in a day
438MW combined cycle power plant to be set up at Raozan
Regent’s  Shahed denied bail
Inter-district bus, train, launch services resume
Govt to focus on 8 sectors to revive C-19 hit economy


Latest News
Removal of "except Israel" from passports exposed govt’s amoral position: BNP
Dipu Moni will tell on Wednesday when schools, colleges will reopen
200 people injured after two trains collide in Kuala Lumpur tunnel
Rain brings sigh of relief under Yass' impact after sweltering heat
Police raids Twitter India’s offices
Another accused confesses direct involvement in Shahinuddin murder
Veteran Mossad operative named Israeli spy agency's new chief
BNP has lost interest in elections, says Obaidul Quader
Students protest, demand re-opening of their institutions
Popular Islamic speaker Amir Hamza held
Most Read News
Tobacco free Bangladesh by 2040: How far are we?
Wuhan lab staff sought hospital care before virus outbreak disclosed: Report
Schoolboy electrocuted at Gafargaon
Delhi mission observes anniv
Russell congratulates archery team
UNGA president Volkan Bozkir arrives tomorrow
Nearly forgotten chapter of history
Ronaldo 'still a Juve player,' insists Pirlo before crunch finale
Black fungus in C-19 patients
Govt removes ‘except Israel’ restriction from BD passport
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft