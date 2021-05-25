Govt to focus on 8 sectors to revive C-19 hit economy

The government is going to focus on eight important sectors in the upcoming fiscal year (2021-22) to revive the economy badly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

These are: Necessary funding for Covid-19 epidemic control, successful implementation of incentive packages announced this year to combat Covid-19 and additional allocations to the health sector.

In addition to food security, priority will be given to agriculture, job creation, expansion of social security programmes, housing for the homeless poor, free and low cost food distribution among low-income people affected by the Covid-19 and development of overall human resources (including education and skills development).

According to sources in the Ministry of Finance, the main task in the next budget will be to ensure allocation of necessary funds to the priority sectors to address the Covid-19 pandemic fallout. Among these, priority will be given to health, agriculture and social welfare sectors, food, disaster management, job creation. The Finance Department has instructed that there is no problem in financing these sectors.

The second priority will be to successfully implement the incentive packages announced by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The Prime Minister has recently announced a package of Tk 2,700 crore to revive the economy. Earlier, 21 incentive programmes worth Tk 1.21 lakh crore were announced to tackle Covid-19 outbreak. That was the first incentive package. The money for these packages could not be fully spent in the current budget. The implementation of the packages will be ensured in the budget. As a result, allocations in these sectors will be continued in the new budget.

The third priority will be the health sector. All steps are being taken to finance additional allocations, incentives and compensation in this sector. In the current budget, Tk 22,064 crore has been allocated to the health sector. This allocation is being further increased in the upcoming budget. In the meantime, there has been an unusual increase in the health sector to deal with Covid-19. Especially medical equipment has to be purchased and vaccines have to be imported.

The upcoming budget will focus on job creation, because many people have become unemployed as a result of Covid-19 slump in the economy.

According to Finance Ministry sources, an incentive package of Tk 1,500 crore is being implemented to create employment. Of this, the Finance Department has released Tk 560 crore. The remaining Tk 930 crore is being allocated in the new budget.

Many low-income people have been hit hard by the epidemic. As a result, social security programmes will be expanded in the next budget to help these people. This issue has been put on the priority list. Initially, it is estimated that about 85 lakh poor and low-income people will be brought under the social security programme next year.

Outside of those who benefit from social security programmes, there are countless people who are disadvantaged and poor. They will be given short and free food. This issue is being given priority in the next budget.

In particular, these facilities will be provided through food, Work for food (Kabikha), Test Relief (TR), Vulnerable Group Development (VGD), Vulnerable Group Feeding (VGF) Programme, Open Market Sells (OMS). The number of beneficiaries of these programmes is also being increased. The priorities include agricultural mechanization at the production stage, irrigation and seed incentives, agricultural rehabilitation and fertiliser subsidies to ensure food security.

In addition, overall human resource development in housing and education and skills development for the homeless poor will be prioritised.

According to the Finance Department, the size of the gross domestic production (GDP) in the next budget is advancing by 7.2 per cent. The economy has not fully recovered due to the ongoing corona pandemic. Business, the tourism sector, transportation and the hotel restaurant business are still in recession.

The budget for the next fiscal year will be above Tk 602,060 crore. In the context of further expansion of the global epidemic of coronavirus, major changes are also being made in the budget for the coming 2021-22 fiscal year.

In that case, there will be no alternative to reducing the expenses but there will be an alternative way of earning.

Finance Minister will also give necessary allocations and instructions in the next fiscal year to deal with the second wave of coronavirus.

Considering the troubled business situation in Covid-19 a relaxed tax-VAT policy will be adopted in the new budget. The government does not want to impose new taxes on the citizens.

The government has approved an Annual Development Plan or ADP worth Tk 225,324 crore for the 2021-22 fiscal, marking a 14 per cent jump from last year's budget.

The size of the new ADP for the upcoming fiscal is 14 per cent higher than the revised ADP of Tk 197,643 crore for the outgoing fiscal.







