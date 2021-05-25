Video
Online payment of land-related fees to be introduced soon

Published : Tuesday, 25 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 122
Staff Correspondent

The Land Ministry is going to introduce online payment system in the country to avert corruption and bring land service to people's doorsteps.
As part of the initiative, the ministry on Monday signed separate memorandums of understanding (MoU) in its secretariat conference room with payment gateway channel service providers Upay, Nagad, Bkash and banking services provider United Commercial Bank (UCB) to develop the online payment system for collection
of all land-related fees.
Land Ministry Additional Secretary Pradip Kumar Das signed the deals on behalf of the ministry while UCB's Additional Managing Director Arif Quadri, Upay CEO Sydul H Khandaker, Nagad Chief Operating Officer (COO) Ashish Chakraborty and Bkash General Manager (GM) SM Belal Ahmed signed on behalf of their respective companies.
Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury, Secretary Mustafizur Rahman and Land Reforms Board Chairman Mostafa Kamal were present at the time.
The Land Reform Board under the ministry is implementing the programme to ease the payment system for land management services to avert hand-to-hand deals and corruption.
Saifuzzaman Chowdhury said purpose of setting up the system to pay all fees including land development tax, mutation fee, records of right (Khatian) fee online was taken to bring land services to the people's doorsteps.
He expressed his determination to work towards establishing efficient, transparent and people-oriented land management.
Mustafizur Rahman said land owners have to register to avail the facilities of paying land development tax and fees through online.
Registration could be completed by providing NID number, mobile phone number and date of birth through the ministry's online portal land.gov.bd or www.ldtax.gov.bd. It could also be done by calling to the call center number 333 or 16122.
Land Reform Board Chairman Mostafa Kamal informed that around five crore families would get benefit from the new system once it is introduced.


