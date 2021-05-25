A vaccine unborn





A first dose receiver of corona vaccine comes to Sadar Hospital in Barishal on Monday for the second dose but he went back home without inoculation as the country is running short of vaccines. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Had Bangavax seen the light of the day Bangladesh would have been in an advantageous position now that the Serum Institute of India suddenly refused to supply AstraZeneca vaccine.

The supply shortage of Covishield vaccines severely disrupted the second dose vaccination programme in the country.

However, the World Health Organization (WHO) has listed Bangavax as corona prevention vaccine candidate.

On December 28, the Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA) allowed Globe Biotech to produce a vaccine for the human trial but without the permission of BMRC, it is still not seeing the light of the day. But none would say why.

Globe Biotech said it had submitted its vaccine for ethical clearance for phase-1 and phase-2 clinical trial protocols to BMRC through an institution named Clinical Research Organisation Ltd on January 17.

After reviewing the protocols, the committee wrote to Globe Biotech on February 9 with observations on several issues. Then, on February 17, Globe Biotech submitted a set of protocols corrected in accordance with the BMRC's demands alongside some additional information and data.

However, last week, the

world's first one-dose mRNA vaccine against the coronavirus (SARS-COV-2) discovered by Globe Biotech has been published in the renowned US medical journal 'Vaccine'.

Globe biotech says adequate number of protective cells was found for the first 91 days after vaccination, indicating that the vaccine is able to provide long-term protection against the virus.

They claimed that one dose of effective antibodies has been found in animal trials of the vaccine. Researchers expect similar results in clinical trials. One-dose vaccine Bangavax is synthetically made, so it is virus- free.

It is also known that the vaccine can be marketed 40 days after the start of the clinical trial.

Dr Mohammad Mohiuddin, the quality and regulatory operations manager at Globe Biotech, claimed, "Ethical clearance is needed before starting the clinical trial from the BMRC. Although an application has been made for this but we don't know why we are not getting any reply yet. Bangavax is the world's first effective single-dose vaccine made using mRNA technology that has successfully shown strong protection against the SARS-COV-2 virus in human cells and animals."

"Globe Biotech Ltd, a local company, has developed this vaccine by own technology in keeping with the world famous vaccine inventors. Its unique design, technology and formulation have been able to create effective pharmacological reactions in animals. Pre-clinical studies have shown that the vaccine is tolerable and safe in human cells and animals. Evidence of specific antibody production was found on the 7th day after vaccination which was found in the desired level on the 14th day," he added.

He further said, "Apart from importing foreign vaccines, the government should also help in the production of Bangavax. If Bangavax succeeds in the clinical trial, it will be possible to export abroad by meeting the demand of the country. Bangladesh's Bangavax can make a splash in the world by preventing coronavirus."

Globe Biotech claimed that the Bangavax is the safest vaccine based on its scientific background.

Dr Mohiuddin also said, "From clinical trials to international competitors who have developed the vaccine, we have found that Moderna's vaccine is the safest. Moderna's vaccine has been made using MRI technology. But we have a little difference with them. We have used modified compounds instead of using the natural chemical compound of Moderna AMRI. We have conducted a number of experiments on human cell and animal models in accordance with international protocol. It has been shown that the response is very tolerant."

When asked about Bangavax, virologist Prof Nazrul Islam, a member of the National Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19, said, "I still don't know about this. Personally I didn't get any information from Globe Biotech."

When asked for the latest update on the approval process for Bangavax, Dr Syed Modasser Ali, Chairman of BMRC told the Daily Observer, "I cannot make a comment to the media, or anywhere about this."



