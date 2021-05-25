Asian cities worst hit by climate change

As many as 99 out of the total 100 cities worst affected by climate change in the world are in Asia with the Indonesian capital Jakarta topping the list and cities in India close behind.

The study carried out by Verisk Maplecroft, a leading research firm specializing in global risk analysis and strategic forecasting, looks primarily at the risks posed to businesses operating and investing in various urban centres

Jakarta, with a population of more than 10.5 million people, is sinking. Like

many coastal cities around the world, it is vulnerable to sea level rise. Built on what was once a swamp, the city has serious water supply problems as well and the air is severely polluted.

Air and water pollution are particularly acute problems in India's cities. In its risk index, the study ranks Delhi, Chennai, Agra and Kanpur in the top ten of the world's cities most at risk of environmental disaster and climate change.

Several cities in China, along with Manila in the Philippines, Bangkok in Thailand and Karachi in Pakistan score badly. Nor are cities outside Asia immune from the growing environmental and climate crisis.

"Londoners might envisage warm days in the park and an Italian café culture, but the reality for most cities is of widespread productivity losses, skyrocketing cooling costs, and a grim toll of heat-related disease," says the study.

The business sector has to be aware of what's happening and assess the risks of locating and investing in various urban centres. "How well global organisations manage the escalating environmental and climate crisis is now one of the most critical factors determining their long-term resilience," says Verisk Maplecroft.

dCities in Canada and New Zealand generally perform well on the Verisk Maplecroft index. Many European cities also achieve a good rating.





