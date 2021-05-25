Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 25 May, 2021, 9:02 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Asian cities worst hit by climate change

Published : Tuesday, 25 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 136
Staff Correspondent

As many as 99 out of the total 100 cities worst affected by climate change in the world are in Asia with the Indonesian capital Jakarta topping the list and cities in India close behind.
The study carried out by Verisk Maplecroft, a leading research firm specializing in global risk analysis and strategic forecasting, looks primarily at the risks posed to businesses operating and investing in various urban centres
Jakarta, with a population of more than 10.5 million people, is sinking. Like
many coastal cities around the world, it is vulnerable to sea level rise. Built on what was once a swamp, the city has serious water supply problems as well and the air is severely polluted.
Air and water pollution are particularly acute problems in India's cities. In its risk index, the study ranks Delhi, Chennai, Agra and Kanpur in the top ten of the world's cities most at risk of environmental disaster and climate change.
Several cities in China, along with Manila in the Philippines, Bangkok in Thailand and Karachi in Pakistan score badly. Nor are cities outside Asia immune from the growing environmental and climate crisis.
"Londoners might envisage warm days in the park and an Italian café culture, but the reality for most cities is of widespread productivity losses, skyrocketing cooling costs, and a grim toll of heat-related disease," says the study.
The business sector has to be aware of what's happening and assess the risks of locating and investing in various urban centres. "How well global organisations manage the escalating environmental and climate crisis is now one of the most critical factors determining their long-term resilience," says Verisk Maplecroft.
dCities in Canada and New Zealand generally perform well on the Verisk Maplecroft index. Many European cities also achieve a good rating.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
After black, white, case of yellow fungus emerges in India
Saudi restricts use of mosque loudspeakers
Strict seven-day lockdown in C’nawabganj amid C-19 surge
25 C-19 deaths, 1,441 infections in a day
438MW combined cycle power plant to be set up at Raozan
Regent’s  Shahed denied bail
Inter-district bus, train, launch services resume
Govt to focus on 8 sectors to revive C-19 hit economy


Latest News
Removal of "except Israel" from passports exposed govt’s amoral position: BNP
Dipu Moni will tell on Wednesday when schools, colleges will reopen
200 people injured after two trains collide in Kuala Lumpur tunnel
Rain brings sigh of relief under Yass' impact after sweltering heat
Police raids Twitter India’s offices
Another accused confesses direct involvement in Shahinuddin murder
Veteran Mossad operative named Israeli spy agency's new chief
BNP has lost interest in elections, says Obaidul Quader
Students protest, demand re-opening of their institutions
Popular Islamic speaker Amir Hamza held
Most Read News
Tobacco free Bangladesh by 2040: How far are we?
Wuhan lab staff sought hospital care before virus outbreak disclosed: Report
Schoolboy electrocuted at Gafargaon
Delhi mission observes anniv
Russell congratulates archery team
UNGA president Volkan Bozkir arrives tomorrow
Nearly forgotten chapter of history
Ronaldo 'still a Juve player,' insists Pirlo before crunch finale
Black fungus in C-19 patients
Govt removes ‘except Israel’ restriction from BD passport
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft