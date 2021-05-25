Video
Cyclonic storm likely to hit Odisha coast tomorrow

Published : Tuesday, 25 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 130
Staff Correspondent

The cyclone 'YAAS' is most likely to make landfall on India's Odisha coast on May 26 reducing the probable risk of devastation in the Bangladeshis coastal region.
Though Bangladesh is likely to be out of danger during the disaster, the authorities concerned have completed preparation to save people.
While briefing after a coordination meeting with high officials of the ministry, State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr Enamur Rahman said they were free from tension as the cyclone was not moving towards Bangladesh.
As per the current course of the cyclonic storm, it is going to make landfall in Odisha coast, 350 kilometers away from Bangladesh coast, Dr Enamur said.
"We are closely monitoring its direction and taking preparations at the field level.  We are blessed that the direction of the storm is not towards us."
The high officials of the Disaster Management and Relief Ministry, Bangladesh Meteorological Department, Fire Service and Civil Defense, Local Government and Rural Development Ministry, Armed Forces Division, Water Resources Ministry and other relevant authorities attended the meeting.
Dr Enamur said    all coastal people were made aware of the cyclone by local volunteers from different organizations. Local administration, besides volunteers, is ready for emergency needs.
Till mid-day of Monday, the center of the cyclone was 605 kilometers away from the Bangladesh coast while it was at 500 miles away from the Odisha coast, he added.
As the cyclone is moving towards opposite direction, the authorities have hosted signal number two for the cyclone and there is no necessity of increasing the signal.
The wind speed of the cyclonic storm is expected to be 140-185 kilometers per hour, according to the Met office officials.
There is a possibility of forming a storm surge more than four meters high in the coastal area where it is expected to make landfall. However, the surge may heighten by an additional meter or more due to full moon and high tide.
If YAAS does not change its course dramatically, Bangladesh might not witness any extra tidal surge except for the gusty and squally winds.
However, the regions of Dhaka, Sylhet, Khulna, Barishal, and Rajshahi divisions and Noakhali and Lakshmipur districts may experience more than 150mm of rainfall whereas districts in Cox's Bazar and Chittagong may witness 70-90mm of accumulated rainfall within the next 10 days.


