Tuesday, 25 May, 2021, 9:01 AM
15pc surcharge on holding tax to be exempted: DNCC Mayor

Published : Tuesday, 25 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Staff Correspondent

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Md Atiqul Islam has said 15 percent surcharge on holding tax arrears will be waived considering the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic this year.
Mayor Atiqul made the announcement at a discussion meeting on revenue collection at Nagar Bhaban in Gulshan on Monday.
The DNCC mayor said, "Considering the outbreak of Covid-19, in order to facilitate the payment of holding tax by the honorable taxpayers in the area under DNCC, all the arrears including holding tax should be paid in 4 installments by 30 June 2021."

He also said 15 percent surcharge imposed on holding tax will be exempted.

Atiqul Islam requested the taxpayers to take the opportunity and pay the arrears by June 30.

The regional offices of the revenue department would be open on public holidays (Saturdays) to facilitate the collection of holding tax.

The DNCC mayor urged the city dwellers to pay their taxes on time and keep their city clean and beautiful.


