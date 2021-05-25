CUET, John Rumus Univ of Liverpool ink MoU

CHATTOGRAM, May 24: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed with Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET) on mutual assistance in education and research at UK's Liverpool John Moors University, said a press release.

CUET Vice Chancellor Prof Dr M Rafiqul Alam signed the agreement on behalf of CUET and Liverpool John Rumus University Vice Chancellor and Chief Executive Officer Prof Dr Ian G Campbell signed the agreement on behalf of Liverpool.

CUET Registrar (Additional Responsibilities) Prof Dr Faruk-uz-Zaman Chowdhury and Liverpool John Rumus University Support Assistant Peter Rich were present as witnesses at the signing ceremony.

The memorandum of understanding was virtually signed between the two universities recently due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said the press release.

Under the agreement, for the next three years, the university will receive two joint research projects and exchange facilities, academic development, teacher-student exchange, recruitment of bilateral teaching practitioners, etc.

