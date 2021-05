Prof Mahmud new KU VC

He has been appointed for four years.

KU Chancellor Abdul Hamid, also the president of Bangladesh, appointed Professor Dr Mahmud, said an Education Ministry gazette released on Monday.

Prof Mahmud is the 12th Vice-Chancellor of the university. He will take the charge today (Tuesday) at 11:00am.









