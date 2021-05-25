Video
Tuesday, 25 May, 2021
City News

2 masons found dead in Ctg

Published : Tuesday, 25 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM

CHATTOGRAM, May 24: Two masons were found dead at West Boroia Godarpool in Anwara upazila of Chattogram on Monday.
The deceased were identified as Mohammad Ilias, 40, son of Asi Mia and Abul Kashem, 38, son of Adil Ahmed of Bottoli union of the upazila.
Local people spotted the bodies in the area and informed police in the morning. On information, police recovered the bodies and sent those to local hospital morgue for autopsy, said SM Didarul Alam Shikdar, officer-in-charge of Anwara Police Station.
According to their family sources, they were returning home after finishing work at Gohira village in Raipur union of the upazila on Sunday night. However, it is still not clear how they died. Police are investigating the deaths.    -UNB


