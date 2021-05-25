Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 25 May, 2021, 9:01 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

SC clears way for BIWTA to auction impounded stones

Published : Tuesday, 25 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 116
Staff Correspondent

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Sunday cleared the way to sell confiscated stone of Mac Enterprise, a trading corporation, which conducted its business on the bank of river Buriganga illegally at Munshikhola under Kadamtali Police Station in Dhaka.
The apex court also stayed a HC order that imposed a status quo on the process of BIWTA to sell the impounded stone in an auction.
A six-member virtual bench of the Appellate Division of the SC headed by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain passed the order after hearing an appeal filed by BIWTA seeking a stay on the HC order.
On October 29 in 2019, the HC bench of Justice FRM Nazmul Ahasan and Justice KM Kamrul Kader imposed a status quo following a writ petition filed by Md Abul Kashem, managing director of the Mac Enterprise, challenging the auction process of BIWTA.
Lawyer Munzill Murshid stood for BIWTA while Probir Neogi appeared for the writ petitioner.
The trader claimed that they bought the possession of the land from the government in 1987.
During the hearing, lawyer Munzil Murshid told the apex court that the business was run on a grabbed land. The BIWTA confiscated 20,000 metric tons of stones as they were conducting business illegally by grabbing the land of Buriganga.





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
CUET, John Rumus Univ of Liverpool ink MoU
Prof Mahmud new KU VC
2 masons found dead in Ctg
SC clears way for BIWTA to auction impounded stones
How Cyclone Yaas was named
Councillor of DSCC Ward No 25 opens help Desk
DU IBA entry test postponed
RAB held 6 ‘robbers’ in city


Latest News
Removal of "except Israel" from passports exposed govt’s amoral position: BNP
Dipu Moni will tell on Wednesday when schools, colleges will reopen
200 people injured after two trains collide in Kuala Lumpur tunnel
Rain brings sigh of relief under Yass' impact after sweltering heat
Police raids Twitter India’s offices
Another accused confesses direct involvement in Shahinuddin murder
Veteran Mossad operative named Israeli spy agency's new chief
BNP has lost interest in elections, says Obaidul Quader
Students protest, demand re-opening of their institutions
Popular Islamic speaker Amir Hamza held
Most Read News
Tobacco free Bangladesh by 2040: How far are we?
Wuhan lab staff sought hospital care before virus outbreak disclosed: Report
Schoolboy electrocuted at Gafargaon
Delhi mission observes anniv
Russell congratulates archery team
UNGA president Volkan Bozkir arrives tomorrow
Nearly forgotten chapter of history
Ronaldo 'still a Juve player,' insists Pirlo before crunch finale
Black fungus in C-19 patients
Govt removes ‘except Israel’ restriction from BD passport
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft