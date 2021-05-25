SC clears way for BIWTA to auction impounded stones

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Sunday cleared the way to sell confiscated stone of Mac Enterprise, a trading corporation, which conducted its business on the bank of river Buriganga illegally at Munshikhola under Kadamtali Police Station in Dhaka.

The apex court also stayed a HC order that imposed a status quo on the process of BIWTA to sell the impounded stone in an auction.

A six-member virtual bench of the Appellate Division of the SC headed by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain passed the order after hearing an appeal filed by BIWTA seeking a stay on the HC order.

On October 29 in 2019, the HC bench of Justice FRM Nazmul Ahasan and Justice KM Kamrul Kader imposed a status quo following a writ petition filed by Md Abul Kashem, managing director of the Mac Enterprise, challenging the auction process of BIWTA.

Lawyer Munzill Murshid stood for BIWTA while Probir Neogi appeared for the writ petitioner.

The trader claimed that they bought the possession of the land from the government in 1987.

During the hearing, lawyer Munzil Murshid told the apex court that the business was run on a grabbed land. The BIWTA confiscated 20,000 metric tons of stones as they were conducting business illegally by grabbing the land of Buriganga.







