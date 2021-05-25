Video
Tuesday, 25 May, 2021
City News

How Cyclone Yaas was named

Published : Tuesday, 25 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM

As Bangladesh, along with West Bengal and Odhisa, braces for Cyclone Yaas here is how the cyclone was named so, how and why.
The cyclone names are given by countries in the region on a rotation basis.
The name 'Yaas', has been given by Oman, in accordance with a standard procedure.
The word Yaas is believed to have originated from the Persian language and it means Jasmin in English.
The practice of naming tropical cyclones started years ago. The countries in the Northern Indian Ocean region began it in 2000. The names are listed alphabetically country-wise, and are neutral gender wise, according to an article in public.wmo.int.
In the Atlantic and in the Southern hemisphere (Indian ocean and South Pacific), tropical cyclones receive names in alphabetical order, and women and men's names are alternated.    -UNB


