Councillor of DSCC Ward No 25 opens help Desk

Like some other wards of Dhaka's two city corporations, WARD Councilor of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Anwarul Iqbal Santu has opened help desk for listening the problems of his area and resolving those immediately to lessen their sufferings.

Dwellers of the ward have been lodging complaints about their problems to the help desk opened at the councilor's office and getting necessary services immediately, the ward councilor told this correspondent while talking.

The ward no-25, which was earlier known as Ward no-61 of the undivided DCC, was formed with the area of Atosh Khan Lane, Dakshin Lalbagh Road, Gangaram Bazar, Harmohan Shil Street, Kazi Reajuddin Road, Lalbagh Fort, Nagar Beltali Lane, Pushparaj Saha Road, Raja Sreenath Street, Shekh Saheb Bazar Road, Subal Das Road, Uttar Jagannath Saha Road and Uttar Lalbagh Road.

The initiative was implemented with the support of 'Slum Based Citizen Action Network (SCAN)' project being implemented in eight wards of Dhaka's two city corporations.

Two non-government organizations - Solidarity International and Resource Integration Center (RIC) - are implementing the project jointly in the areas with the financial and technical support of the European Union (EU).

Regarding the initiative, DSCC councilor Anwarul Iqbal Santu said that earlier, the people could not meet their councilor for submitting their complaints. They are now getting chance to place complaints and getting necessary quick services due to the initiative.







