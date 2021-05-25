Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 25 May, 2021, 9:01 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Councillor of DSCC Ward No 25 opens help Desk

Published : Tuesday, 25 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 121
Staff Correspondent

Like some other wards of Dhaka's two city corporations, WARD Councilor of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Anwarul Iqbal Santu has opened help desk for listening the problems of his area and resolving those immediately to lessen their sufferings.
Dwellers of the ward have been lodging complaints about their problems to the help desk opened at the councilor's office and getting necessary services immediately, the ward councilor told this correspondent while talking.
The ward no-25, which was earlier known as Ward no-61 of the undivided DCC, was formed with the area of Atosh Khan Lane, Dakshin Lalbagh Road, Gangaram Bazar, Harmohan Shil Street, Kazi Reajuddin Road, Lalbagh Fort, Nagar Beltali Lane, Pushparaj Saha Road, Raja Sreenath Street, Shekh Saheb Bazar Road, Subal Das Road, Uttar Jagannath Saha Road and Uttar Lalbagh Road.
The initiative was implemented with the support of 'Slum Based Citizen Action Network (SCAN)' project being implemented in eight wards of Dhaka's two city corporations.
Two non-government organizations - Solidarity International and Resource Integration Center (RIC) - are implementing the project jointly in the areas with the financial and technical support of the European Union (EU).
Regarding the initiative, DSCC councilor Anwarul Iqbal Santu said that earlier, the people could not meet their councilor for submitting their complaints. They are now getting chance to place complaints and getting necessary quick services due to the initiative.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
CUET, John Rumus Univ of Liverpool ink MoU
Prof Mahmud new KU VC
2 masons found dead in Ctg
SC clears way for BIWTA to auction impounded stones
How Cyclone Yaas was named
Councillor of DSCC Ward No 25 opens help Desk
DU IBA entry test postponed
RAB held 6 ‘robbers’ in city


Latest News
Removal of "except Israel" from passports exposed govt’s amoral position: BNP
Dipu Moni will tell on Wednesday when schools, colleges will reopen
200 people injured after two trains collide in Kuala Lumpur tunnel
Rain brings sigh of relief under Yass' impact after sweltering heat
Police raids Twitter India’s offices
Another accused confesses direct involvement in Shahinuddin murder
Veteran Mossad operative named Israeli spy agency's new chief
BNP has lost interest in elections, says Obaidul Quader
Students protest, demand re-opening of their institutions
Popular Islamic speaker Amir Hamza held
Most Read News
Tobacco free Bangladesh by 2040: How far are we?
Wuhan lab staff sought hospital care before virus outbreak disclosed: Report
Schoolboy electrocuted at Gafargaon
Delhi mission observes anniv
Russell congratulates archery team
UNGA president Volkan Bozkir arrives tomorrow
Nearly forgotten chapter of history
Ronaldo 'still a Juve player,' insists Pirlo before crunch finale
Black fungus in C-19 patients
Govt removes ‘except Israel’ restriction from BD passport
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft