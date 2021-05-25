

Don’t blame the pandemic for all failures



Now Bangladesh Railway (BR) authorities have begun to hide its failures placing blames on the shoulders of an invisible virus. Almost half of the 39 ongoing projects of the BR will have to be revised as their deadlines will expire by the end of the current fiscal year, thanks to BR's poor projects implementation.



Shrugging off responsibilities in a defiant manner, the minister and his men concerned have echoed the same message - 'We left no stone unturned and hope to complete the projects timely.'



However, the incomplete BR projects will incur higher costs, and since the pandemic is least likely to vanish sometime soon, we have enough reasons to fear whether these will be completed within the new fiscal year. It is the same with the myriad of unfinished projects undertaken by a number of ministries.



Nevertheless, pandemic is not the only cause behind BR's poor projects implementation. Inefficient project planning is also responsible.



Take for instance the construction of a 23.90-km broad-gauge rail line, including a loop line, from Faridpur's Madhukhali to Magura. The Tk 1,202.49-crore project was supposed to be implemented between May 2018 and April next year. But it ran into obstacles and the physical work is going to commence around three years after its approval.



What's puzzling is that while explaining the reasons behind its delay, the minister said something 'exceptional' had happened regarding the project. It was approved by the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) before any feasibility study was carried out and designs were finalised. And this led to the delay.



It does not require rocket science to understand, feasibility study of any project is carried out before its approval. But in this case, the study was done after the project's approval, and it took a year and half to complete the study.



However, according to BR documents, the ministry is implementing the said 39 projects involving Tk 1, 41,883.70 crore - most of which are funded by loans from various countries and agencies. Deadlines of 24 of those will expire in June this year. Only 4 of the projects are likely to be completed by June and one got cancelled. Moreover, most of the projects have been revised multiple times.



In conclusion, we would say it is time for BR authorities to wake up admitting its weaknesses and flaws; otherwise it would fail in its mission to improve services catering to the people's need.

For years on end, it has been a typical characteristic of our bureaucrats and politicians - whenever there is a failure linked to your performance, put the blame and point your fingers on others. And with the prevailing Coronavirus, practicing the trend has been much easier.Now Bangladesh Railway (BR) authorities have begun to hide its failures placing blames on the shoulders of an invisible virus. Almost half of the 39 ongoing projects of the BR will have to be revised as their deadlines will expire by the end of the current fiscal year, thanks to BR's poor projects implementation.Shrugging off responsibilities in a defiant manner, the minister and his men concerned have echoed the same message - 'We left no stone unturned and hope to complete the projects timely.'However, the incomplete BR projects will incur higher costs, and since the pandemic is least likely to vanish sometime soon, we have enough reasons to fear whether these will be completed within the new fiscal year. It is the same with the myriad of unfinished projects undertaken by a number of ministries.Nevertheless, pandemic is not the only cause behind BR's poor projects implementation. Inefficient project planning is also responsible.Take for instance the construction of a 23.90-km broad-gauge rail line, including a loop line, from Faridpur's Madhukhali to Magura. The Tk 1,202.49-crore project was supposed to be implemented between May 2018 and April next year. But it ran into obstacles and the physical work is going to commence around three years after its approval.What's puzzling is that while explaining the reasons behind its delay, the minister said something 'exceptional' had happened regarding the project. It was approved by the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) before any feasibility study was carried out and designs were finalised. And this led to the delay.It does not require rocket science to understand, feasibility study of any project is carried out before its approval. But in this case, the study was done after the project's approval, and it took a year and half to complete the study.However, according to BR documents, the ministry is implementing the said 39 projects involving Tk 1, 41,883.70 crore - most of which are funded by loans from various countries and agencies. Deadlines of 24 of those will expire in June this year. Only 4 of the projects are likely to be completed by June and one got cancelled. Moreover, most of the projects have been revised multiple times.In conclusion, we would say it is time for BR authorities to wake up admitting its weaknesses and flaws; otherwise it would fail in its mission to improve services catering to the people's need.