Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 25 May, 2021, 9:01 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Don’t blame the pandemic for all failures

Published : Tuesday, 25 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73

Don’t blame the pandemic for all failures

Don’t blame the pandemic for all failures

For years on end, it has been a typical characteristic of our bureaucrats and politicians - whenever there is a failure linked to your performance, put the blame and point your fingers on others. And with the prevailing Coronavirus, practicing the trend has been much easier.

Now Bangladesh Railway (BR) authorities have begun to hide its failures placing blames on the shoulders of an invisible virus. Almost half of the 39 ongoing projects of the BR will have to be revised as their deadlines will expire by the end of the current fiscal year, thanks to BR's poor projects implementation.

Shrugging off responsibilities in a defiant manner, the minister and his men concerned have echoed the same message - 'We left no stone unturned and hope to complete the projects timely.'

However, the incomplete BR projects will incur higher costs, and since the pandemic is least likely to vanish sometime soon, we have enough reasons to fear whether these will be completed within the new fiscal year. It is the same with the myriad of unfinished projects undertaken by a number of ministries.

Nevertheless, pandemic is not the only cause behind BR's poor projects implementation. Inefficient project planning is also responsible.

Take for instance the construction of a 23.90-km broad-gauge rail line, including a loop line, from Faridpur's Madhukhali to Magura. The Tk 1,202.49-crore project was supposed to be implemented between May 2018 and April next year. But it ran into obstacles and the physical work is going to commence around three years after its approval.

What's puzzling is that while explaining the reasons behind its delay, the minister said something 'exceptional' had happened regarding the project. It was approved by the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) before any feasibility study was carried out and designs were finalised. And this led to the delay.

It does not require rocket science to understand, feasibility study of any project is carried out before its approval. But in this case, the study was done after the project's approval, and it took a year and half to complete the study.

However, according to BR documents, the ministry is implementing the said 39 projects involving Tk 1, 41,883.70 crore - most of which are funded by loans from various countries and agencies. Deadlines of 24 of those will expire in June this year. Only 4 of the projects are likely to be completed by June and one got cancelled. Moreover, most of the projects have been revised multiple times.

In conclusion, we would say it is time for BR authorities to wake up admitting its weaknesses and flaws; otherwise it would fail in its mission to improve services catering to the people's need.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Don’t blame the pandemic for all failures
New budget prioritizes more on dev projects
Improve workers’ life, increase tea export
Road accidents galore
Free Rozina, free journalism from shackles of suppression
Rural people lack access to roads
Amended gold policy must put an end to smuggling
Let our local automobile industry flourish


Latest News
Removal of "except Israel" from passports exposed govt’s amoral position: BNP
Dipu Moni will tell on Wednesday when schools, colleges will reopen
200 people injured after two trains collide in Kuala Lumpur tunnel
Rain brings sigh of relief under Yass' impact after sweltering heat
Police raids Twitter India’s offices
Another accused confesses direct involvement in Shahinuddin murder
Veteran Mossad operative named Israeli spy agency's new chief
BNP has lost interest in elections, says Obaidul Quader
Students protest, demand re-opening of their institutions
Popular Islamic speaker Amir Hamza held
Most Read News
Tobacco free Bangladesh by 2040: How far are we?
Wuhan lab staff sought hospital care before virus outbreak disclosed: Report
Schoolboy electrocuted at Gafargaon
Delhi mission observes anniv
Russell congratulates archery team
UNGA president Volkan Bozkir arrives tomorrow
Nearly forgotten chapter of history
Ronaldo 'still a Juve player,' insists Pirlo before crunch finale
Black fungus in C-19 patients
Govt removes ‘except Israel’ restriction from BD passport
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft