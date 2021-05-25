Video
Letter To the Editor

Drug addiction steals the soul of society

Published : Tuesday, 25 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 111

Dear Sir
At present, it is often noticed that many youth people are getting addicted to drug an early age. Drug addiction is increasing day by day due to bad company, family quarrels, the influence of friends, relationship, separation, frustration, unemployment etc. Drug addiction causes various physical, mental and social complications.

Physical problems include loss of appetite, malnutrition, infection in different parts of body, liver, arms, kidneys and other harmful disease which can lead to death. One of the psychological problems is the change in personality. As a result of drug addiction, the person loses his normal behavior. Negative behaviors like memory loss, irritable mood, impatience etc become evident in the person which constantly makes him mentally ill. The main way to overcome drug addiction is, we have to create the environment so that the availability of drug is not possible. Controlling the widespread spread of drugs is a must. We have to involve youth sports, cultural activities, healthy recreation and employment.

Drug addiction is silently stealing the soul of our youths. Consequently, they are becoming frustrated, spiritless, de-motivate, careless about their future. If the dangerous thing shrouds our society, the nation will face serious consequences in future.

Md Shamim hasan
Student English department, Dhaka college



