

Understanding Nazrul’s poetry: Trail to restore love and peace



Born in a poor family, Nazrul led a life of continuous struggle. However, he did not submit to the misery of life rather he gracefully accepted the course of life and utilized it to the fullest. In Nazrul's words 'O poverty, you have made me great. You have given me more Christlike honor'. He always kept his head high to march forward and to rebel against any sort of oppression and tyranny.



Nazrul is an exponent of peace and love. Even, in his poem "Rebel" he declares to 'bring peace and harmony in the cosmos!' and vows to 'uproot this miserable earth effortlessly and with ease'. He loved to live life to the fullest. Nazrul moved from here and there to gain experiences of life which shaped his colorful and checkered poetic life.



Life is pretty much boxed in social media and thus has become an artificial one. So, it is true that people like Nazrul get less attention and draw less admiration from today's tech-savvy people. Question and doubt arise: can we tolerate or embrace the radical poetics of Nazrul in this so-called progressive society? Don't we still bisect and dissect the very identity of Nazrul- a Muslim, or a Hindu? Even some critics love to consider him an atheist. Nazrul in his poem "Jater Name BojjatiShob" echoes if God has no caste, why do you boast of Caste?



Nazrul was an ardent practitioner of secular life. He did not believe in any particular caste and creed; instead raised his voice for the love of all human beings on earth. He possessed and exhibited love both for Hindus and Muslims of Bengal irrespectively. However, people played politics with his religious beliefs. Even he dared to name his children in so-called Hindu and Muslim names. In his poem "Manush" the poet is so outspoken to assert 'I sing the song of equality-/None is greater, or nothing nobler than man' which quintessentially connotes the harmonious co-existence of human beings to create a harmonious and just society.



He created a new type of poetry that came out from the cocoon of Tagore's godlike influence. His poetry helps people to imagine life from an optimistic and challenging spectrum. His passion and enthusiasm are so ceaseless that in one of his poems he calls himself 'evergreen boy' and 'a child eternal' which shows his capacity to believe in the playfulness and creative energy of men that we often overlook in our mundane life.



He was a man of indomitable energy and he expected the young people to inculcate the inner force of life. Nazrul believed that embodying and nurturing this force can save us from any sort of injustice, bigotry, and oppression. Through his poetry, he appealed to the human race not to subjugate one another just to take advantage. Accordingly, he announces war in his poem "The War-drum" to establish the right of native people. He pronounces: 'Alas, how can one stay away, / And tolerate this disgrace? O come, Come along!'



He took his stand wholeheartedly against colonization. In the Poem "Coming of Anondomoyee", he almost declared war against the British occupation forces. Nazrul, with his sharp and prompt insight, understood that the British are the ones who are creating rift among Indian people. So, he did not hesitate to call them 'butchers' who ruin and destroy the realm of innocent 'God's childrens' like the serpent in Garden of Eden. In addition, he also insinuated and invited people to decolonize their minds to enjoy mental freedom. He aptly inflamed the spirit of awakening in the mind of the then Bengal people and still doing so through his writings.



Peter Custer's termed Nazrul 'Prophet of tolerance'. To Nazrul, communal hostility and sectarianism were unimaginable. His imagination which is reflected in his writings always shaped by harmony, love, and tolerance. He was the poetic version of Nanok, Laon, and Gandhi. Like Chandidas, he also believed that 'Men is beyond everything, none is above men' on this earth. So, we must say that, to Nazrul, humanity is who we are- nothing less, nothing more.



In this 21st century, we encounter countries after countries that require good leaders. Lack of leadership is leading the people and the countries into an undesired destination where chaos and disorder creep in. Nazrul thus desperately looks for a Kandari who will save the country as he warns: 'The boat is trembling, /The water is swelling, /Beware, my Captain, beware.'



What about the recent attack of Israel on the Palestinians? Why are they shamelessly swooping on them? In the drama Merchant of Venice, Shylock-the Jew- shouted 'If you prick us do we not bleed?' Every day, I come to see the dead bodies of many Palestinian children and civilians in different media and I shiver in pain. The sensible human race of the whole world is pleading to stop this heinous crime against humanity. But, in vain. I cannot figure out how Nazrul would have acted and reacted if he were still alive. Having gone through this, the Nazrul that resides in me only echoes 'stop killing people' in the name of religion.



Not only in poetry, but he was also very ruthless about religious orthodoxy and racial discrimination in all his writings. My extreme love for Nazrul's poetry has ignited me to excavate some fundamental issues in Nazrul's poetry that we are forgetting to practice in our life. Life without love and peace is not a life at all. And, only love for each human can make this world a better place. Which poet can better perceive and assert this than Nazrul?



Visiting and revisiting Nazrul is so crucial in a chaotic world like this. Day by day, we are becoming intolerant. We are selling ourselves for our mere interest. Religion should be a way to peace whereas we human beings are using religion for our unjust and unfair gain. Morally, we are turning into no less than a devil. At this critical juncture, we should read Nazrul's writings a lot. Schools, colleges should include Nazrul's writings more and more in their curricula. A nation should celebrate Nazrul's life and works on auspicious and special days.



To create a better world, a just world--we must practice Nazrul's ideas and philosophies. We must be a rebel too. We must manifest the indomitable spirit of Nazrul in our works to have a rejuvenated and uplifted life. Let there be the presence and influence of Nazrul in our mundane life.

The writer teaches English Literature at Daffodil International University









