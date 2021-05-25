

Minor cereals: A good option for climate resilient agriculture



In Bangladesh, minor cereals are mostly produced by the small farmers living in the harsh environment. Usually, those are cultivated in lands which are not suitable for growing major cereal crops. Six minor cereals are cultivated in Bangladesh. Millat and foxtail millet cover larger areas and are mainly grown in north, north-west, central parts and hilly regions of the country. Area, production and average yield of minor cereals are growing in Bangladesh. Although low grain yields, small and marginal farmers mostly cultivate minor cereals because of its high profit within a short period of time. It can be grown in poor soil and does not require special care. Besides, the product can be utilized in different ways.



Minor cereals are environmentally friendly crops, and are much more resistant to different abiotic stresses than are major crops such as maize, wheat, and rice. Excessive use of water and chemical fertilizers has resulted in serious environmental hazards in our agriculture, and growing minor cereals may be a solution to these problems. Also, there is a rapidly growing global market for diverse and healthy foods, and most of those minor cereals are recognized as healthy foods. Various studies demonstrating that regular consumption of minor cereals is associated with a reduced risk of chronic diseases such as cancers and cardiovascular diseases.They areexcellent source of carbohydrates, protein, B group vitamins, including folateand minerals, such as iron, magnesium, copper, phosphorus and zinc.



In recent years, there has been a growing interest and awareness about consuming healthy and nutritious foods. In this regard, particular attention is being paid to the consumption of cereal-based foods, because cereal grains contain many diverse nutritionally-valuable compounds and biologically active antioxidants. Grain yield is comparatively low that need to be addressed to meet up future demands for nutritious foods under changing climate and decreasing suitable lands for agriculture. If high-yielding varieties of minor cereals are available, it would be a climate-smart strategy in the future.



Sorghum and millets as C4 crop having the capacity to fixcarbon even under high temperature and lownitrogen conditions, it can play animportant role in food and nutritional security. They are easily digestible, non-allergic andrelease lower volume of glucose, thus making itsafer for consumption by diabetic patients. Moreover, they are rich in calcium, phosphorus, potassium and iron. Such qualities are highly desirable for nutritional security in Bangladesh. Some farmers grow minor cereals in Bangladesh under diverse ecological conditions and under unfavorable ecosystems.



Earlier, different kinds of minor cereals were grown by the farmers. Usually those were found cultivated by the small and marginal farmers in coastal, drought prone area and in hilly regions. Many of the germplasms of minor cereals have been lost. Germplasms of minor cereals should be collected from different parts of the country because those are very valuable materials for improvement of the crops. Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI) is doing research with minor cereals like, sorghum, barley, cheena, kaon and oats.



It is found that some of the less-developed cereal species and varieties may have higher concentrations of nutrients and bioactive compounds, and hence they have higher nutritional value than the high-yielding varieties. Also, they are more robust to withstand adverse climatic conditions, resist crop diseases, grow better on marginal soils and suitable for low-input, more sustainable, agriculture.



Molecular breeding are urgently needed for genetic characterization of minor cereals and their wild relatives to identify genetic markers related to disease resistance and nutritional quality that can be used in minor cereal breeding programs. Similarly, testing of minor cereal genotypes with promising traits for yield, resistance to insects and diseases, nutritional quality in field trials with differing soils and climates, optimize cultivation methods under organic and conventional agricultural systems also required for the improvement of minor cereals.



Demands for a more sustainable agriculture, less dependent on external inputs and better suited to local conditions, have revived interest in diverse traditional cereal species. Yet these minor cereal species are well suited to organic and sustainable agriculture. They can also have higher concentrations of micronutrients and bioactive compounds essential for a healthy nutrition. As the demand for healthy, nutritious food is growing amongst consumers, the interest of food producers in traditional cereal varieties has grown. Minor cereals perform well against drought, high temperature, salinity and other adverse situation and they do not require high management and inputs.



Therefore, development of high-yielding varieties and appropriate agronomic management would be beneficial for sustaining food production in unfavorable ecosystems. As extreme events are increasing because of climate change impacts, drought and high temperature tolerant crops will be needed in future in Bangladesh.

Dr Dilwar Ahmed Choudhury, Chief Scientific Officer & Head, Agronomy Division, Bangladesh Agricultural Research

Institute, Gazipur





