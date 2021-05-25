Video
Schoolboy drowns in Bhogai

Published : Tuesday, 25 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 157
Our Correspondent

NALITABARI, SHERPUR, May 24: A schoolboy drowned in the Bhogai River in Nalitabari Upazila on Sunday noon.
The deceased was identified as Ifti, 16, son of Advocate Yasmin, a resident of Bazar Chhitpara area in the upazila sadar. Local sources said Ifti along with his two friends went to Sergeant Ahad Ghat in the river to bath at noon.
At one stage, Ifti went missing in the river while swimming in it.
Later, locals rescued him and took to Digital Diagnostic Centre in the upazila town, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.



