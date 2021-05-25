Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 25 May, 2021, 9:00 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Eid-returnees from Madaripur still face hassle

Published : Tuesday, 25 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 117
Our Correspondent

Eid-returnees from Madaripur still face hassle

Eid-returnees from Madaripur still face hassle

SHIBCHAR, MADARIPUR, May 24: Passenger pressure on the Banglabazar-Shimulia route in Shibchar Upazila of the district Still continues.
According to field sources, Eid-returnees started to gather at the Banglabazar Ghat from Saturday morning; but the pressure was comparatively low than Friday's pressure.
To tackle the passengers' pressure, empty ferries are still being brought from Shimulia. Presence of private cars has also increased simultaneously at the ghat driven by the passenger pressure; fortunately, passengers are ferried on priority basis.
From different southern districts, passengers were gathering at the ghat by motorcycle, easybike, truck , pick-up and others, but  they were counting two or three times higher fare; and after reaching the ferry station,  they were seen crossing the Padma River in huddled on ferry board amid unbearable hot.  
To mention, fixed ferry fare of Tk 25 is being realised from each passenger in the Banglabazar Ghat. Local administration and law-enforcing members were also seen working to control order in ferrying.
Many passengers were also seen going to southern districts from Shimulia Ghat.  
On the other hand, on the day (Saturday), despite plying ban, several long-route buses from Khulna, Bagerhat, and Barishal, were seen dropping  passengers in a distance of about 2 kilometres from the Banglabazar Ghat; dropped passengers took to the board of van, easy bike, and others to reach the station.  
Ambulance Driver Ahmed Sharif said, "I am waiting from the morning to go to Dhaka with patient from Borguna. I have reached the Ghat by 10am, and now it is 2pm. But I am not getting any chance to get on the ferry board."
Once a ferry just reaches the Ghat, passengers started making hurry to get on,  he mentioned, adding, the administration should allow first the emergency vehicles.
Coming from Mongla and bound to Dhaka, one Manir Hossain said, he suffered unbearably in different points on the way to the Ghat. "I am waiting with all family members for about two hours. I can't dare to get on to board of ferry with minor baby."
He expressed his dismay saying, "I can't understand what I should do."
Officer-in-Charge of Shibchar Police Station (PS) Md Miraj Hossain said, adequate law-enforcing members have been deployed at the ghat area in order to make the ferrying service uninterrupted.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Schoolboy drowns in Bhogai
Eid-returnees from Madaripur still face hassle
Four killed in separate road mishaps
Three workers killed in Laxmipur as wall collapses on them
16 more die of corona in Rajshahi, Barishal divisions
Schoolgirl ‘commits suicide’ at Dumuria
1,50,000 inhabitants of Monpura pass days in fear of Cyclone Yaas
Newborn dies from wrong treatment in Noakhali


Latest News
Removal of "except Israel" from passports exposed govt’s amoral position: BNP
Dipu Moni will tell on Wednesday when schools, colleges will reopen
200 people injured after two trains collide in Kuala Lumpur tunnel
Rain brings sigh of relief under Yass' impact after sweltering heat
Police raids Twitter India’s offices
Another accused confesses direct involvement in Shahinuddin murder
Veteran Mossad operative named Israeli spy agency's new chief
BNP has lost interest in elections, says Obaidul Quader
Students protest, demand re-opening of their institutions
Popular Islamic speaker Amir Hamza held
Most Read News
Tobacco free Bangladesh by 2040: How far are we?
Wuhan lab staff sought hospital care before virus outbreak disclosed: Report
Schoolboy electrocuted at Gafargaon
Delhi mission observes anniv
Russell congratulates archery team
UNGA president Volkan Bozkir arrives tomorrow
Nearly forgotten chapter of history
Ronaldo 'still a Juve player,' insists Pirlo before crunch finale
Black fungus in C-19 patients
Govt removes ‘except Israel’ restriction from BD passport
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft