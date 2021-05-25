

Eid-returnees from Madaripur still face hassle

According to field sources, Eid-returnees started to gather at the Banglabazar Ghat from Saturday morning; but the pressure was comparatively low than Friday's pressure.

To tackle the passengers' pressure, empty ferries are still being brought from Shimulia. Presence of private cars has also increased simultaneously at the ghat driven by the passenger pressure; fortunately, passengers are ferried on priority basis.

From different southern districts, passengers were gathering at the ghat by motorcycle, easybike, truck , pick-up and others, but they were counting two or three times higher fare; and after reaching the ferry station, they were seen crossing the Padma River in huddled on ferry board amid unbearable hot.

To mention, fixed ferry fare of Tk 25 is being realised from each passenger in the Banglabazar Ghat. Local administration and law-enforcing members were also seen working to control order in ferrying.

Many passengers were also seen going to southern districts from Shimulia Ghat.

On the other hand, on the day (Saturday), despite plying ban, several long-route buses from Khulna, Bagerhat, and Barishal, were seen dropping passengers in a distance of about 2 kilometres from the Banglabazar Ghat; dropped passengers took to the board of van, easy bike, and others to reach the station.

Ambulance Driver Ahmed Sharif said, "I am waiting from the morning to go to Dhaka with patient from Borguna. I have reached the Ghat by 10am, and now it is 2pm. But I am not getting any chance to get on the ferry board."

Once a ferry just reaches the Ghat, passengers started making hurry to get on, he mentioned, adding, the administration should allow first the emergency vehicles.

Coming from Mongla and bound to Dhaka, one Manir Hossain said, he suffered unbearably in different points on the way to the Ghat. "I am waiting with all family members for about two hours. I can't dare to get on to board of ferry with minor baby."

He expressed his dismay saying, "I can't understand what I should do."

Officer-in-Charge of Shibchar Police Station (PS) Md Miraj Hossain said, adequate law-enforcing members have been deployed at the ghat area in order to make the ferrying service uninterrupted.







SHIBCHAR, MADARIPUR, May 24: Passenger pressure on the Banglabazar-Shimulia route in Shibchar Upazila of the district Still continues.According to field sources, Eid-returnees started to gather at the Banglabazar Ghat from Saturday morning; but the pressure was comparatively low than Friday's pressure.To tackle the passengers' pressure, empty ferries are still being brought from Shimulia. Presence of private cars has also increased simultaneously at the ghat driven by the passenger pressure; fortunately, passengers are ferried on priority basis.From different southern districts, passengers were gathering at the ghat by motorcycle, easybike, truck , pick-up and others, but they were counting two or three times higher fare; and after reaching the ferry station, they were seen crossing the Padma River in huddled on ferry board amid unbearable hot.To mention, fixed ferry fare of Tk 25 is being realised from each passenger in the Banglabazar Ghat. Local administration and law-enforcing members were also seen working to control order in ferrying.Many passengers were also seen going to southern districts from Shimulia Ghat.On the other hand, on the day (Saturday), despite plying ban, several long-route buses from Khulna, Bagerhat, and Barishal, were seen dropping passengers in a distance of about 2 kilometres from the Banglabazar Ghat; dropped passengers took to the board of van, easy bike, and others to reach the station.Ambulance Driver Ahmed Sharif said, "I am waiting from the morning to go to Dhaka with patient from Borguna. I have reached the Ghat by 10am, and now it is 2pm. But I am not getting any chance to get on the ferry board."Once a ferry just reaches the Ghat, passengers started making hurry to get on, he mentioned, adding, the administration should allow first the emergency vehicles.Coming from Mongla and bound to Dhaka, one Manir Hossain said, he suffered unbearably in different points on the way to the Ghat. "I am waiting with all family members for about two hours. I can't dare to get on to board of ferry with minor baby."He expressed his dismay saying, "I can't understand what I should do."Officer-in-Charge of Shibchar Police Station (PS) Md Miraj Hossain said, adequate law-enforcing members have been deployed at the ghat area in order to make the ferrying service uninterrupted.