Four killed in separate road mishaps

Four people including a woman were killed and eight others injured in separate road accidents in four districts- Gopalganj, Joypurhat, Moulvibazar and Bogura, in two days.

GOPALGANJ: Two people including a woman were killed and three others injured in separate road accidents in the district on Monday.

An elderly man was killed and three others were injured in a road accident in Gopinathpur area on the Dhaka-Khulna Highway at noon.

The deceased was identified as Soleman Molla, 80.

Police and local sources said Soleman Molla along with his wife and grandchild was going to Basabari Village riding by an easy-bike at noon.

At one stage, a Gopalganj-bound private car hit the easy-bike, leaving Soleman dead on the spot and three others injured.

Being informed, police recovered the body. The injured were taken to Gopalganj 250-bed General Hospital.

Earlier, a woman was killed in a road accident in Sadar Upazila in the morning. The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Police sources said a bus hit the woman in Dumdia Nimtala area on the highway at around 11:30am, leaving him dead on the spot.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gopalganj Sadar Police Station (PS) Md Monirul Islam confirmed the incidents.

JOYPURHAT: A tractor driver was killed and another injured in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Ali, 55, son of late Abdul Maleq, a resident of Bottali Village in Khetlal Upazila of the district.

Joypurhat Sadar PS OC Alamgir Jahan said a tractor overturned and fell into a roadside paddy field after losing its control over the steering in Komargram Charmatha area on the Joypurhat-Hili Bypass Road at around 11:30am, which left its driver seriously injured.

A farmer also received injuries in the accident.

The injured were rushed to Joypurhat Adhunik District Hospital, where Abdul Ali died at around 2pm while undergoing treatment, the OC added.

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR: Three people were injured in a road accident in Kamalganj Upazila of the district on Monday noon.

The injured are Shamim Ahmed, Kawsar Ahmed, 25, and Abdus Salam, 24.

Local sources said a truck hit hard a roadside tree after losing its control over the steering in Dhalaipar area under Madhabpur Union in the upazila at around 1pm, which left three people including truck driver Shamim injured.

The injured were taken to a local hospital.

BOGURA: A motorcyclist was killed and another injured in a road accident in Adamdighi Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Ruhul Amin, 17, son of late Shahidul Islam, a resident of Tea Garden area under Shantahar Municipality in the upazila. Local sources said a tractor hit a motorcycle carrying two people in Malshon Bridge area at around 5pm, leaving Ruhul Amin dead on the spot and Mofa Islam seriously injured.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, the injured was taken to Naogaon Sadar Hospital.

Sub-Inspector of Shantahar Police Outpost Abdul Wadud confirmed the incident, adding that filing of a case is underway in this connection.











