Three workers killed in Laxmipur as wall collapses on them

LAXMIPUR, May 24: Three brick kiln workers including two siblings were killed and eight others injured as a wall collapsed in Ramganj Upazila of the district on Sunday evening.

The deceased were identified as Belal and Faruk, sons of Altaf Majhi; and Rakib. They were residents of Kamalnagar Upazila of the district.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ramganj Police Station Kartik Chandra Ghosh said a wall collapsed on the workers at Madina Bricks in Dehla Village under Bholakot Union in the upazila in the evening, which left the siblings dead on the spot and nine others injured.

The injured were rushed to Ramganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred Rakib to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital as his condition was deteriorated.

Later, Rakib succumbed to his injuries on the way to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsies.

However, the law enforcers arrested brick kiln owner Amir Hossain and manager Swapan following a case filed by the siblings' brother Helal.

Police are investigating the matter, the OC added.







