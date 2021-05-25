Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 25 May, 2021, 9:00 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

16 more die of corona in Rajshahi, Barishal divisions

Published : Tuesday, 25 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 113
Our Correspondents

A total of 16 people have died of coronavirus in Rajshahi and Barishal divisions in four days.  
RAJSHAHI: A total of 13 people died of the virus in the division in four days.
Ten patients died of the virus infection and with its symptoms at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) from Sunday afternoon till Monday morning
RMCH Deputy Director Dr Saiful Ferdous confirmed the matter.
He said of the deceased, four died at the Incentive Care Unit (ICU), three in Ward No. 16, one in Ward No. 29 and two in Ward No. 22.
Most of the deceased were residents of Chapainawabganj District, he added.
On the other hand, three more people died of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 527 in the division.
So far, a total of 33,590 people have been infected by Covid-19 in the division while 75 new cases were detected on the day.
Divisional Director of Health Dr. Habibul Ahsan Talukder confirmed the information in a press release issued on Saturday.
He said, highest 309 patients have, so far, died in Bogura while second highest 80 ones died in Rajshahi.
In addition, 25 people died in Chapainawabganj, 37 in Naogaon, 20 in Natore, 11 in Joypurhat, 23 in Sirajganj, and 22 in Pabna.
Of the total infected patients, 30,656 people have, so far, been recovered till Saturday morning while 3,759 others are undergoing treatment in different designated hospitals in the        division.
BARISHAL: Three more people including two women died of coronavirus in the division in the last 24 hours till Sunday noon.
Of the deceased, one is in Barishal City, and two from Sadar and Bauphal upazilas of Patuakhali District.
Meanwhile, a total of 15,240 people have contracted the virus here till Sunday.
Among them, 13,401 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus in the division.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Schoolboy drowns in Bhogai
Eid-returnees from Madaripur still face hassle
Four killed in separate road mishaps
Three workers killed in Laxmipur as wall collapses on them
16 more die of corona in Rajshahi, Barishal divisions
Schoolgirl ‘commits suicide’ at Dumuria
1,50,000 inhabitants of Monpura pass days in fear of Cyclone Yaas
Newborn dies from wrong treatment in Noakhali


Latest News
Removal of "except Israel" from passports exposed govt’s amoral position: BNP
Dipu Moni will tell on Wednesday when schools, colleges will reopen
200 people injured after two trains collide in Kuala Lumpur tunnel
Rain brings sigh of relief under Yass' impact after sweltering heat
Police raids Twitter India’s offices
Another accused confesses direct involvement in Shahinuddin murder
Veteran Mossad operative named Israeli spy agency's new chief
BNP has lost interest in elections, says Obaidul Quader
Students protest, demand re-opening of their institutions
Popular Islamic speaker Amir Hamza held
Most Read News
Tobacco free Bangladesh by 2040: How far are we?
Wuhan lab staff sought hospital care before virus outbreak disclosed: Report
Schoolboy electrocuted at Gafargaon
Delhi mission observes anniv
Russell congratulates archery team
UNGA president Volkan Bozkir arrives tomorrow
Nearly forgotten chapter of history
Ronaldo 'still a Juve player,' insists Pirlo before crunch finale
Black fungus in C-19 patients
Govt removes ‘except Israel’ restriction from BD passport
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft