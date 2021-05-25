16 more die of corona in Rajshahi, Barishal divisions

A total of 16 people have died of coronavirus in Rajshahi and Barishal divisions in four days.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 13 people died of the virus in the division in four days.

Ten patients died of the virus infection and with its symptoms at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) from Sunday afternoon till Monday morning

RMCH Deputy Director Dr Saiful Ferdous confirmed the matter.

He said of the deceased, four died at the Incentive Care Unit (ICU), three in Ward No. 16, one in Ward No. 29 and two in Ward No. 22.

Most of the deceased were residents of Chapainawabganj District, he added.

On the other hand, three more people died of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 527 in the division.

So far, a total of 33,590 people have been infected by Covid-19 in the division while 75 new cases were detected on the day.

Divisional Director of Health Dr. Habibul Ahsan Talukder confirmed the information in a press release issued on Saturday.

He said, highest 309 patients have, so far, died in Bogura while second highest 80 ones died in Rajshahi.

In addition, 25 people died in Chapainawabganj, 37 in Naogaon, 20 in Natore, 11 in Joypurhat, 23 in Sirajganj, and 22 in Pabna.

Of the total infected patients, 30,656 people have, so far, been recovered till Saturday morning while 3,759 others are undergoing treatment in different designated hospitals in the division.

BARISHAL: Three more people including two women died of coronavirus in the division in the last 24 hours till Sunday noon.

Of the deceased, one is in Barishal City, and two from Sadar and Bauphal upazilas of Patuakhali District.

Meanwhile, a total of 15,240 people have contracted the virus here till Sunday.

Among them, 13,401 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus in the division.







