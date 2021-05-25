Schoolgirl ‘commits suicide’ at Dumuria

DUMURIA, KHULNA, May 24: A schoolgirl reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Dumuria Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.

Deceased Safia Akter, 12, a fifth grader, was the daughter of late Shahidul Islam of Aichgati Village under Rupsa Police Station (PS) in the district. She lived in his maternal grandfather's house in Senpara Village in the upazila.

It was learned that she hanged herself with scarf at home in the afternoon.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Khulna Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.





