1,50,000 inhabitants of Monpura pass days in fear of Cyclone Yaas



A cyclone shelter centre in Monpura Upazila of Bhola. photo: observer

To save their life and their domestic animals and birds from the cyclone, they demanded adequate cyclone shelters and Matir Killa (earth place) in the upazila.

People in these chars are life-long victims of different natural calamities including cyclones. Monpura is located at the estuary of the Meghna River and the Bay of Bengal in Bhola.

Few cyclone centres and school-cum-cyclone centres were constructed, which were initiated by local MP Abdullah Al Islam Jacob. But these are too inadequate to face any disaster situation in the coastal upazila.

In this situation, dwellers of Monpura demanded adequate cyclone shelters and Matir Killa to protect men and animals.

With over 20,000 inhabitants, Char Kalatali is another isolated part of Monpura; but it is not embanked. This un-embanked char gets submerged by 3-4 foot water when the Meghna River gets swelled by a little height due to tidal surge.

Besides, over 30,000 people are living in 10 more chars including Char Nizam, Kazir Char, Mahajankandi, and Dhal Char.

According to statistics, when Cyclone Gorky hit Bhola in 1970, more than 30,000 people died due to lack of shelter centres; over 50,000 domestic animals and birds got washed away.

The coastal district was also devastated mostly by Sidr, Aila, Nargis, and Amphan in recent times.

According to sources at the upazila LGED, Disaster Management, and Education offices, 36 school-cum-cyclone centres of LGED, 12 centres of Caritas NGO, and seven ones of Red Crescent were constructed. Also four cyclone shelters and three Matir Killa were constructed.

In these centres and in other government and private buildings, only 50,000 people can take shelter. If Cyclone Yaas hits the district, more than one lakh people are likely to die, locals feared.

Locals like Samad, Arzu, Shamsher, Kalam, Rashid, Kamal, Hasna, Rafijal, and Rashed of Kalatalir Char said, "We get panic to hear about cyclone. We don't get shelter in centre. Then we only call Allah staying in house."

They demanded raising embankment in the char and more shelter centres.

Their demand was echoed by Chairman of Monpura Union Amanat Ullah Alamgir, and members of Kalatali Union Abdur Rahman and Amin.

In proportion of people in Monpura, constructions of new shelter centres have also been demanded by Hazirhat Union Chairman Shahriar Kabir Dipak, and Head Teacher of Hazirhat Government Model High School Md Alamgir Hossain. They are in fear of maximum missing of life if Yaas hits the coastal upazila.

Upazila Project Implementation Officer Md Ilias Mia informed, a proposal for constructing three cyclone shelters has been submitted to the Ministry of Relief and Disaster Management.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Shamim Mia said, shelter centres are inadequate compared to people in Monpura. He informed, a proposal has been submitted for more shelter centres. Besides, an effort is continuing to raise embankment in Char Kalatali, UNO disclosed.





