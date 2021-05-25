Video
Padma Bank holds Risk Management meeting

Published : Tuesday, 25 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Business Desk

 
1st risk management meeting of Padma Bank Ltd was held on Sunday through digital platform from its Gulshan Head office. The meeting was chaired by Mohammad Shams-Ul-Islam Chairman of the committee and Managing Director (MD) and CEO of Agrani Bank, says a press release.
Director and Member of the committee and MD and CEO of Janata Bank Md. Abdus Salam Azad and Tamim Marzan Huda attended the meeting.
Besides PAdma Bank MD and CEO Md. Ehsan Khasru and Chie Risk Officer and DMD Faisal Ahsan Chowdhury were also present.




