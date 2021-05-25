Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 25 May, 2021, 8:59 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Etihad Airways, Saudia announce new reciprocal loyalty deal

Published : Tuesday, 25 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

DUBAI, May 23: Etihad Airways the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's national flag carrier, Saudia, have announced a new reciprocal loyalty agreement, expanding on the existing codeshare deal between the two airlines.
Members of the Etihad Guest and ALFURSAN programmes can now earn and redeem miles on flights across both carriers' networks. Loyalty programme members from both airlines will also be able to earn Tier Miles and Tier Segments, helping them progress to the next tier level faster. In addition, members will be able to earn miles on Etihad and Saudia codeshare flights.
Terry Daly, executive director of Guest Experience, Brand & Marketing, Etihad Airways, said: "As the aviation industry begins to restart and guests return to the skies, this partnership strengthens the airlines' commitment to growing inbound business and tourism in their respective markets. It complements Etihad's existing codeshare agreement with Saudia and opens more destinations for Etihad Guest members to earn and spend their miles through travel."
Khalid Al-Bassam, CCO of Saudia, said: "We are pleased to strengthen our partnership with Etihad through this latest agreement, which further builds on our shared history of successful collaboration.
By offering our guests more opportunities to earn miles we are bringing greater value, flexibility and convenience to their travel experience, which will help fuel growth in demand and contribute to our goal of enhancing the Kingdom's aviation and tourism sectors."
The partners are also re-launching their codeshare cooperation beyond each other's hubs. Under this extensive commercial partnership, which has seen more than 110,000 passenger journeys facilitated over the past two years, Saudia has added its 'SV' code to 15 destinations on the Etihad network in Saudi Arabia, Asia, the US and Europe. In addition, Etihad has added its 'EY' code to Saudia destinations in the Kingdom and Pakistan. This facilitates growth and recovery for both airlines, provides greater choice, convenience and flexibility for guests and freight customers, and further strengthens the ties between the two nations.
In other areas of cooperation, Etihad Airways Engineering has been collaborating with Saudia since 2016 at its Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) facility in Abu Dhabi.
Etihad has been operating to Saudi Arabia since 2004, and prior to Covid-19 pandemic, were operating up to 77 weekly flights between Abu Dhabi and Riyadh, Dammam, Jeddah and Medina.
The airline is presently operating direct flights to Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah and guests transiting through Abu Dhabi from the Kingdom have access to Etihad's USA pre-clearance, the only United States Customs and Border Protection facility in the Middle East. This allows passengers bound for the United States to process all immigration, customs and agriculture inspections in Abu Dhabi before they board they board their flight to Chicago, New York or Washington D.C.
Etihad remains committed to the Saudi Arabian market and looks forward to increasing service levels as and when current border and travel restrictions are eased.    -Khaleej Times


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
NCC Bank, German firm sign deal to boost BD exports
Padma Bank holds Risk Management meeting
Banking Event
G7 close to deal on taxation of world’s largest firms: FT
Biden’s solar ambitions collide with China labour abuse
Etihad Airways, Saudia announce new reciprocal loyalty deal
Vivo makes Bidya Sinha Mim its brand ambassador
Robi brings 33GB free data for doctors for 6 months


Latest News
Removal of "except Israel" from passports exposed govt’s amoral position: BNP
Dipu Moni will tell on Wednesday when schools, colleges will reopen
200 people injured after two trains collide in Kuala Lumpur tunnel
Rain brings sigh of relief under Yass' impact after sweltering heat
Police raids Twitter India’s offices
Another accused confesses direct involvement in Shahinuddin murder
Veteran Mossad operative named Israeli spy agency's new chief
BNP has lost interest in elections, says Obaidul Quader
Students protest, demand re-opening of their institutions
Popular Islamic speaker Amir Hamza held
Most Read News
Tobacco free Bangladesh by 2040: How far are we?
Wuhan lab staff sought hospital care before virus outbreak disclosed: Report
Schoolboy electrocuted at Gafargaon
Delhi mission observes anniv
Russell congratulates archery team
UNGA president Volkan Bozkir arrives tomorrow
Nearly forgotten chapter of history
Ronaldo 'still a Juve player,' insists Pirlo before crunch finale
Black fungus in C-19 patients
Govt removes ‘except Israel’ restriction from BD passport
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft