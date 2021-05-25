Vivo makes Bidya Sinha Mim its brand ambassador



Bidya Sinha Mim signing document accepting brand ambassadorship of the smartphone brand vivo.

The partnership was announced at a press meet on Monday.

As a part of this collaboration, Bidya Sinha Mim will appear in different key visuals to further strengthen the image of the premium V series. vivo has been closely associating with various opinion leaders to further the value of the V series in Bangladesh.

Bidya Sinha Mim is an acclaimed model and actress for television and film with a strong fan following in Bangladesh, making her a perfect fit for a youth-centric brand like vivo.

She has been part of the vivo family since the launch of the V20 series last year, and this collaboration further strengthens the brand's connect with the local consumers of Bangladesh through her.

Bidya Sinha Mim said she was thrilled to partner with a youth-centric brand like vivo, especially for the premium V series. "… it is my absolute honour to represent a brand that is loved by the youth," she said.

Tanzib Ahamed, Deputy Brand Manager of vivo Bangladesh said that Mim is a perfect representative for the new generation of smartphone users. "We are delighted to partner up with her for our flagship V series… The youth loves Bidya Sinha Mim and she is perfect in this role," said by Tanzib Ahamed.

He hopes that Mim's inclusion will enhance the overall local connect of the V series and will also be in sync with the brand's spirit.







