Robi brings 33GB free data for doctors for 6 months

With an objective to honour our frontline Covid-19 heroes, Robi has come up with an exclusive data offer for the doctors registered with the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

These vast pool of frontline superheroes of the country can avail 33GB data for the next six months for free of cost using Robi and Airtel network, says a press release.

Doctors having Robi-Airtel connection will automatically enjoy the offer, while the doctors using other operators' connection can avail the offer using Mobile Number Portability (MNP) service or buying a new Robi or Airtel connection.

Eligible doctors will be communicated over SMS, to avail the offer by dialing a USSD code *212*9000#. Doctors who want to have a new Robi-Airtel connection or MNP service can dial 01819400400 for assistance, Robi representatives are ready to reach any place as per convenience of the doctors.

In order to encourage people to pay tribute to healthcare workers who are sacrificing for the nation, Robi has also launched a campaign #ThankYouLifeSavers. People can share their stories of gratitude towards doctors use this hashtag to encourage and support them to fight the battle with Covid-19.







