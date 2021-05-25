Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 25 May, 2021, 8:58 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Robi brings 33GB free data for doctors for 6 months

Published : Tuesday, 25 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Business Desk

With an objective to honour our frontline Covid-19 heroes, Robi has come up with an exclusive data offer for the doctors registered with the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
These vast pool of frontline superheroes of the country can avail 33GB data for the next six months for free of cost using Robi and Airtel network, says a press release.
Doctors having Robi-Airtel connection will automatically enjoy the offer, while the doctors using other operators' connection can avail the offer using Mobile Number Portability (MNP) service or buying a new Robi or Airtel connection.
Eligible doctors will be communicated over SMS, to avail the offer by dialing a USSD code *212*9000#. Doctors who want to have a new Robi-Airtel connection or MNP service can dial 01819400400 for assistance, Robi representatives are ready to reach any place as per convenience of the doctors.
In order to encourage people to pay tribute to healthcare workers who are sacrificing for the nation, Robi has also launched a campaign #ThankYouLifeSavers. People can share their stories of gratitude towards doctors use this hashtag to encourage and support them to fight the battle with Covid-19.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
NCC Bank, German firm sign deal to boost BD exports
Padma Bank holds Risk Management meeting
Banking Event
G7 close to deal on taxation of world’s largest firms: FT
Biden’s solar ambitions collide with China labour abuse
Etihad Airways, Saudia announce new reciprocal loyalty deal
Vivo makes Bidya Sinha Mim its brand ambassador
Robi brings 33GB free data for doctors for 6 months


Latest News
Removal of "except Israel" from passports exposed govt’s amoral position: BNP
Dipu Moni will tell on Wednesday when schools, colleges will reopen
200 people injured after two trains collide in Kuala Lumpur tunnel
Rain brings sigh of relief under Yass' impact after sweltering heat
Police raids Twitter India’s offices
Another accused confesses direct involvement in Shahinuddin murder
Veteran Mossad operative named Israeli spy agency's new chief
BNP has lost interest in elections, says Obaidul Quader
Students protest, demand re-opening of their institutions
Popular Islamic speaker Amir Hamza held
Most Read News
Tobacco free Bangladesh by 2040: How far are we?
Wuhan lab staff sought hospital care before virus outbreak disclosed: Report
Schoolboy electrocuted at Gafargaon
Delhi mission observes anniv
Russell congratulates archery team
UNGA president Volkan Bozkir arrives tomorrow
Nearly forgotten chapter of history
Ronaldo 'still a Juve player,' insists Pirlo before crunch finale
Black fungus in C-19 patients
Govt removes ‘except Israel’ restriction from BD passport
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft