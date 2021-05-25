Video
Saudi ups pressure on anti-vaxxers as it eyes economic recovery

Published : Tuesday, 25 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

RIYADH, May 24: Saudi Arabia is tightening the screws on vaccine sceptics, barring them from pilgrimages and overseas travel and blocking access to universities, malls and offices in a contentious effort to boost inoculations.
So-called anti-vaxxers threaten to jeopardise global efforts to beat the coronavirus pandemic, health experts say, but Gulf autocracies, including Saudi Arabia, are cranking up the pressure on those refusing to get vaccinated.
Riyadh is accelerating a nationwide vaccination drive as it moves to revive tourism and host sports and entertainment extravaganzas, all pandemic-hit sectors that are a bedrock of the "Vision 2030" program to diversify the oil-reliant economy.
Sparking rumblings of discontent, the kingdom has allowed only vaccinated pilgrims or those who have recovered from Covid-19 within the previous six months to perform the year-round umrah pilgrimage.
A similar move is expected for the upcoming annual hajj, a key rite of passage for Muslims, sources close to the government say.
This month, only vaccinated or immunised citizens were allowed to travel abroad, after the kingdom lifted a ban on overseas trips introduced last year at the start of the pandemic.
Further riling public sentiment, the kingdom has said that from August 1, vaccinations will be mandatory to enter government and private establishments, including education institutions and entertainment venues, as well as to use public transport.
The sweeping announcement came just days after authorities said only vaccinated public and private sector workers would be allowed to return to the workplace.
The decisions have sparked pushback on social media from vaccine sceptics, with hashtags such as "No to compulsory vaccination" and "My body, my choice" gaining traction.
"You won't be able to do any of the following," wrote one Twitter user.
"Can't travel! Can't work! Can't go to public places! Can't even buy food! Can't study!"
The measures in the absolute monarchy stand in contrast to incentives offered by liberal democracies like the United States, where cash prizes, baseball tickets and even free beer are being offered to boost vaccinations.
"A monarchy like Saudi Arabia can enforce such principles and this is likely to be effective in urging some who did not want to get vaccinated," Monica Gandhi, a professor of medicine at the University of California, told AFP.
"However, it can be perceived as coercive."
Other Gulf governments are taking similar steps.-AFP


