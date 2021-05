Business Event

Minister Group Executive Director Golam Shahriar and Pallibazar.com Chief Executive Officer Mohiuddin Ahmed flanked by their colleagues, exchange documents after signing a business agreement at the Minister Group Headquarter, at Gulshan, Dhaka recently. Under the agreement Pallibazar.com will market all electronics and human care products (toiletries) produced by the Minister Group, through its e-commerce site Pallibazar.com.