‘Huawei works more closely with customers in pandemic’

Published : Tuesday, 25 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 126
Business Desk

Leading information and communications technology (ICT) solutions and service provider Huawei on Saturday organized a virtual tour of its Darwin Hall, situated in Shenzhen, China,  where the organization demonstrated the very latest developments and potentials in the global ICT sector and Huawei's effort to these developments.
The tour was attended by journalists from Bangladesh and Nepal, as well as senior high officials of Huawei. Jay Chen, Vice President of Huawei Asia Pacific Region, welcomed the guests and virtually accompanied them on the tour, says a press release.
During the tour, attending guests got a glimpse of the tremendous potential of next technology and how it can equip Smart Manufacturing, Smart Police, Smart Port, Smart City, and OTN Ultra-Fast Financial Private Lane were demonstrated during the tour.
In that session, the VP said, "2020 has been a difficult year for everyone. But technology has played a critical role in helping us fight against the pandemic and accelerate economic recovery. Facing these challenges, Huawei has worked even more closely with our customers and partners than ever before. Nations like Bangladesh and Nepal are showing remarkable progress to keep up with the pace."
A country undergoing rapid digital transformation, Bangladesh is a fertile ground for the implementation of these technologies in the near future. It is especially relevant now for Bangladesh as there is a possibility of an experimental rollout of 5G in Bangladesh by the end of this year.
Jay also said, "Huawei has been pushing its limits, to take up this genuine responsibility and provide the nations with state-of-the-art technological assistance, for a continuous and seamless transition, from one level of technology-driven development to the next."
Charles Darwin set out across the world to survey in 1831, observing biodiversity in jungles around the world. His epoch-making discovery has ushered in a new era in natural science.


