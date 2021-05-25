Video
ILO praises BD for boosting workplace safety in RMG sector

Published : Tuesday, 25 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 145
Business Correspondent

ILO Bangladesh Country Director Tuomo Poutiainen and BGMEA President Faruque Hassan, flanked by their colleagues pose for a photograph during a meeting at BGMEA office in Dhaka on Sunday.

International Labour Organisation (ILO) Country Director in Bangladesh Tuomo Poutiainen has praised the development that the readymade garment (RMG) sector has made in the areas of workplace safety and social compliance.
A delegation of the ILO led by its Country Director held a meeting with Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan at BGMEA office on Sunday.
They discussed the progress of the ongoing projects jointly implemented by ILO and BGMEA in the RMG sector.
The delegation also had discussion on the possible avenues of collaboration between ILO and BGMEA for further development of the industry, especially for workers' well-being, according to a press release from the BGMES.
BGMEA President Faruque Hassan expressed his thanks to the ILO for providing its support to Bangladesh garment industry in ensuring workers' rights and welfare.
The Bangladeshi garment trade organisation's Vice President Miran Ali, Directors Barrister Shehrin Salam Oishee and Asif Ashraf were present.


