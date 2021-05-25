Planning Minister suggests  financing SME Foundation

Planning Minister MA Mannan said financial capacity of the SME Foundation should be increased and should be given the scope for project implementation as it will increase credit flow to SME entrepreneurs and ensure skills development of this sector.

He said measures need to be taken to increase the skills of the entrepreneurs at districts, upazilas and growth centers and clusters to improve the micro and medium sectors, he said.

The Planning Minister made the observation while addressing a webinar titled "CMSME and challenges of the non-formal sector" as chief guest. SME Foundation and Association of Fashion Designers Bangladesh (AFDB) jointly organized the webinar on Sunday.

BSS adds: Mannan told the webinar that necessary loans and grants should be allocated for CMSME entrepreneurs under the supervisor of SME Foundation and other government and private agencies.

He suggested empowering the SME Foundation for providing more financial support and scope for implementing projects. Chaired by managing director of SME Foundation Dr M Mofizur Rahman, State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Majumder spoke aton the occasion as special guest. Former Finance Minister Abul Maal Abdul Muhith, resident representative of UNDP Bangladesh Sudipto Mukherjee spoke as guests of Honour. Dr Fahmida Khatun of CPD presented the keynote paper while Sonia Bashir Kabir and Bibi Russell discussed on the key-note presentation.

Moderated by SME Foundation general manager Farjana Khan, AFDB president Mantasha Ahmed gave the welcome address.

State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Majumder said that the support measures from the government continue to recoup the losses of the micro, small and medium enterprises from the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the government has launched credit guaranty scheme so that the micro, small and medium enterprises do not face any difficulty to get collateral free loans.

Kamal said that the National Skills Development Authority under the Prime Minister's Office has been working to increase the skills of the non formal sector. He also demanded special allocation in the next budget so that micro entrepreneurs do not face hassle in getting loans from the financial institutions for not having trade licenses. He also opined that SME Palli could be set up at district level for micro, small and medium entrepreneurs under the management of SME Foundation.

Dr Fahmida Khatun said that special incentives should be given for micro, small and medium entrepreneurs and female entrepreneurs so that they could offset the shock from the COVID-19.

Citing a survey finding, she said that most of the CMSME entrepreneurs did not get benefits from the government stimulus packages to overcome the shock from the pandemic. So, there is a need to take effective measures to speedily disburse loans from the stimulus packages.

Besides, Dr Fahmida suggested increasing the amount of loans along with engaging SME Foundation, PKSF and other public and private institutions in distributing loans.

Managing director of SME Foundation Dr M. Mofizur Rahman said that policy support and budgetary allocation are needed for the development of the SME entrepreneurs. He also urged all to extend their support to the micro, small and medium entrepreneurs.























