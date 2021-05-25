Stocks rebound on buying halting 2-day losing streak

Stocks rebounded strongly amid extended trading hours on Monday, halting a two-day losing streak as investors took fresh stakes advancing indices on both the bourses -- Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).

Trading time was extended by 30 minutes to 2:00pm from Monday as banking transaction has been expanded and accordingly the trading started at 10:00am as usual and continued until 2:00pm.

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE advanced 55.31 points or 0.95 per cent to 5842, at the close of the trading. The index lost more than 85 points in the past two trading days.

Two other indices also rose as the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, gained 11.22 points to 2,172 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) rose 6.27 points to 1,269 at close.

Turnover on the DSE rose to Tk 18.20 billion, up 22 percent from the previous day's amount of Tk 14.85 billion.

Gainers took a strong lead over the losers, as out of 362 issues traded, 241 advanced, 66 declined and 55 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

Beximco - the flagship company of Beximco Group- continued to dominate the turnover chart with shares worth about Tk 1.39 billion changing hands, followed by Pioneer Insurance (Tk 546 million), NRB Commercial Bank (Tk 540 million), Saif Powertec (Tk 535 million) and Prime Bank (Tk 534 million).

Delta Spinners was the day's biggest gainer hitting the upper limit circuit breaker with a 10 per cent gain, while Pioneer Insurance was the worst loser, shedding 5.11 per cent.

A total number of 261,838 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 646.89 million shares and mutual fund units. The market cap of DSE also rose to Tk 4,964 billion on Monday, up from Tk 4,912 billion in the previous session.

The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) gained 177 points to 16,935 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) rose 104 points to 10,204 at close.

Of the issues traded, 199 advanced, 65 declined and 30 issues remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city's bourse traded 44.98 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 986 million.









