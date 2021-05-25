E-payment mandatory for paying over Tk 2 lakh customs taxes

National Board of Revenue (NBR) has made e-payment mandatory for paying customs duty amounting more than Tk 200,000 against import-export goods, from July 1, 2021.

Also, from the beginning of next calendar year, it has been made compulsory to pay all amount of duty-tax through e-payment against import-exports, according to a directive issued by the NBR on Monday (May 24).

According to sources, the ICD of Kamalapur and Dhaka Custom House have started using e-payment on an experimental basis from April 2021 against all types of bills of entry.

However, from July, e-payment will have to be made in all customs houses and customs stations of the country if the duty is more than Tk 2 lakh. And in January 2022, besides paying taxes through e-payment, other charges will also come under e-payment. At present 17 commercial banks are involved in e-payment system. In e-payment system, payment can be made directly from the bank account of the importer or C&F agent to the government treasury through Bangladesh Bank.

E-payment system was introduced in 2017, but the desired benefits were not achieved in the last two years. In the financial year 2018-19, total revenue of Tk 1,130 crore has been received through e-payment. On the other hand in the first 9 months of 2019-20 financial year, TK 4 thousand 110 crore has been received through the system.











