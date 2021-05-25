Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 25 May, 2021, 8:57 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Japanese firm, BPDB concern to set up 100MW solar plant

Published : Tuesday, 25 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 153
Business Correspondent

Marubeni Corporation (Marubeni) and the Electricity Generation Company of Bangladesh Limited (EGCB), an electricity and utility company owned by the Bangladesh Development Board (BPDB), will jointly set up a 100MW Solar Power Plant Project in Feni.
In this regard a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Marubeni and EGCB recently. The MoU was also approved by the Bangladesh Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, an organization operating above EGCB and BPDB.
In line with its strong economic growth, the generation capacity of Bangladesh is continuously increasing and the government aims to expand its renewable energy capacity to 10% of the country's total generation capacity.
Marubeni has a track record of installing approximately 1,300MW of gas-fired power plants and hydropower plants in Bangladesh. If this Project is realized, it will become one of the largest scale solar power plants in the country, and the first Independent Power Producer project for Marubeni in the country. Marubeni owns stakes in power projects across 19 countries (including Japan) for a total net capacity of about 12GW.
Marubeni will continue to expand its business activities in the renewable energy power sector and reduce coal-fired power generation business throughout the world.






« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
NCC Bank, German firm sign deal to boost BD exports
Padma Bank holds Risk Management meeting
Banking Event
G7 close to deal on taxation of world’s largest firms: FT
Biden’s solar ambitions collide with China labour abuse
Etihad Airways, Saudia announce new reciprocal loyalty deal
Vivo makes Bidya Sinha Mim its brand ambassador
Robi brings 33GB free data for doctors for 6 months


Latest News
Removal of "except Israel" from passports exposed govt’s amoral position: BNP
Dipu Moni will tell on Wednesday when schools, colleges will reopen
200 people injured after two trains collide in Kuala Lumpur tunnel
Rain brings sigh of relief under Yass' impact after sweltering heat
Police raids Twitter India’s offices
Another accused confesses direct involvement in Shahinuddin murder
Veteran Mossad operative named Israeli spy agency's new chief
BNP has lost interest in elections, says Obaidul Quader
Students protest, demand re-opening of their institutions
Popular Islamic speaker Amir Hamza held
Most Read News
Tobacco free Bangladesh by 2040: How far are we?
Wuhan lab staff sought hospital care before virus outbreak disclosed: Report
Schoolboy electrocuted at Gafargaon
Delhi mission observes anniv
Russell congratulates archery team
UNGA president Volkan Bozkir arrives tomorrow
Nearly forgotten chapter of history
Black fungus in C-19 patients
Ronaldo 'still a Juve player,' insists Pirlo before crunch finale
Govt removes ‘except Israel’ restriction from BD passport
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft