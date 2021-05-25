Japanese firm, BPDB concern to set up 100MW solar plant

Marubeni Corporation (Marubeni) and the Electricity Generation Company of Bangladesh Limited (EGCB), an electricity and utility company owned by the Bangladesh Development Board (BPDB), will jointly set up a 100MW Solar Power Plant Project in Feni.

In this regard a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Marubeni and EGCB recently. The MoU was also approved by the Bangladesh Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, an organization operating above EGCB and BPDB.

In line with its strong economic growth, the generation capacity of Bangladesh is continuously increasing and the government aims to expand its renewable energy capacity to 10% of the country's total generation capacity.

Marubeni has a track record of installing approximately 1,300MW of gas-fired power plants and hydropower plants in Bangladesh. If this Project is realized, it will become one of the largest scale solar power plants in the country, and the first Independent Power Producer project for Marubeni in the country. Marubeni owns stakes in power projects across 19 countries (including Japan) for a total net capacity of about 12GW.

Marubeni will continue to expand its business activities in the renewable energy power sector and reduce coal-fired power generation business throughout the world.










