Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 25 May, 2021, 8:57 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BB to create Tk 1b fund for bus route franchise system

Published : Tuesday, 25 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 144
Business Correspondent

BB to create Tk 1b fund for bus route franchise system

BB to create Tk 1b fund for bus route franchise system

Bangladesh Bank has decided to form a refinancing fund worth Tk 1.0 billion to facilitate the bus owners to implement the bus route franchise (BRF) system for easing traffic congestion in the capital.
The decision was taken at a board meeting of the BB held at its headquarters in Dhaka on Sunday, with Governor Fazle Kabir in the chair, sources said.
The special committee on bus route rationalisation (BRR) had earlier urged the BB to form the refinancing fund to help bring discipline to Dhaka's chaotic bus operations through implementation of the BRF, according to a Dhaka Transport Coordination Authority (DTCA) official.
The bus owners will be eligible to get loans under the scheme at lower interest rate for remodelling the old buses or purchasing new buses in line with the actual specification and cluster-specific colour, said the official.
Under the BRF, all bus companies with valid permits are designed to operate on one route under one company name instead of different buses operating on the same route with minimum discipline.
A study conducted by the DTCA earlier proposed to divide the city into nine clusters where cluster-specific colour buses will run under the BRF.
A cluster may have more than three to four routes as the study recommended to divide the clusters into 42 routes.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
NCC Bank, German firm sign deal to boost BD exports
Padma Bank holds Risk Management meeting
Banking Event
G7 close to deal on taxation of world’s largest firms: FT
Biden’s solar ambitions collide with China labour abuse
Etihad Airways, Saudia announce new reciprocal loyalty deal
Vivo makes Bidya Sinha Mim its brand ambassador
Robi brings 33GB free data for doctors for 6 months


Latest News
Removal of "except Israel" from passports exposed govt’s amoral position: BNP
Dipu Moni will tell on Wednesday when schools, colleges will reopen
200 people injured after two trains collide in Kuala Lumpur tunnel
Rain brings sigh of relief under Yass' impact after sweltering heat
Police raids Twitter India’s offices
Another accused confesses direct involvement in Shahinuddin murder
Veteran Mossad operative named Israeli spy agency's new chief
BNP has lost interest in elections, says Obaidul Quader
Students protest, demand re-opening of their institutions
Popular Islamic speaker Amir Hamza held
Most Read News
Tobacco free Bangladesh by 2040: How far are we?
Wuhan lab staff sought hospital care before virus outbreak disclosed: Report
Schoolboy electrocuted at Gafargaon
Delhi mission observes anniv
Russell congratulates archery team
UNGA president Volkan Bozkir arrives tomorrow
Nearly forgotten chapter of history
Black fungus in C-19 patients
Ronaldo 'still a Juve player,' insists Pirlo before crunch finale
Govt removes ‘except Israel’ restriction from BD passport
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft