

BB to create Tk 1b fund for bus route franchise system

The decision was taken at a board meeting of the BB held at its headquarters in Dhaka on Sunday, with Governor Fazle Kabir in the chair, sources said.

The special committee on bus route rationalisation (BRR) had earlier urged the BB to form the refinancing fund to help bring discipline to Dhaka's chaotic bus operations through implementation of the BRF, according to a Dhaka Transport Coordination Authority (DTCA) official.

The bus owners will be eligible to get loans under the scheme at lower interest rate for remodelling the old buses or purchasing new buses in line with the actual specification and cluster-specific colour, said the official.

Under the BRF, all bus companies with valid permits are designed to operate on one route under one company name instead of different buses operating on the same route with minimum discipline.

A study conducted by the DTCA earlier proposed to divide the city into nine clusters where cluster-specific colour buses will run under the BRF.

A cluster may have more than three to four routes as the study recommended to divide the clusters into 42 routes.









