Belarus diverts flight to arrest dissident

MINSK, May 24: Belarus forced a passenger plane carrying a wanted opposition activist to divert and land in its capital, provoking a furious outcry from world leaders who described it as an "act of state terrorism" ahead of an EU summit Monday expected to toughen sanctions on Minsk.

Dissident journalist Roman Protasevich was detained on Sunday after Ryanair flight FR4978 was pulled from its Athens-to-Vilnius route and -- accompanied by a Belarusian fighter jet -- diverted to the capital city, state television reported.

Passengers described seeing the 26-year-old, who had been living in Poland, looking nervous as the flight was diverted to Minsk. -AFP