Tuesday, 25 May, 2021, 8:57 AM
Suu Kyi appears in court first time since coup

Myanmar rebels kills 20 Police, soldiers amid heavy fighting

Published : Tuesday, 25 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM

NAYPYIDAW, May 24: Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Monday voiced defiance as she made her first court appearance since being detained in a coup, vowing her ousted political party would live on.
The junta has threatened to dissolve her National League for Democracy -- which swept elections in 2020 -- over alleged voter fraud. The Nobel laureate -- who has not been seen in public since the coup -- sounded "healthy and fully confident" during the 30-minute meeting, her lawyer Min Min Soe said. "She wishes her people to stay healthy as well as affirmed the NLD will exist as long as people exist because it was founded for people."
Suu Kyi has been hit with a string of criminal charges including flouting coronavirus restrictions during last year's election campaign and possessing unlicensed walkie-talkies. The next hearing was set for June 7, Min Min Soe said, adding she had also met with former president Win Myint, who was ousted and detained along with Suu Kyi.
Meanwhile, dozens of Myanmar security force members were killed Sunday, rebel fighters said, after heavy fighting in the coup-hit country's eastern fringe. The violence has pushed some in the anti-junta movement to form a so-called "People's Defence Force" (PDF) in their own townships -- made up of civilians who fight back against security forces with homemade weapons.
There were clashes in eastern Myanmar over the weekend, particularly in Kayah state's Demoso town, and in neighbouring Shan state. People's Defence Force member Thet Wai -- not his real name -- said at least 20 police officers died Sunday and his side seized a police station in Moebyel town, Shan state, east of the capital Naypyidaw.
The police station was burnt down and rebel fighters also took four security force members into custody, local media reported. "I thought today is a day of conquest," Thet Wai, 29, told AFP. "But I am also worried because we have seen air strikes and tanks today. They have much better weapons than us."    -AFP


