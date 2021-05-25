UN chief declares ‘war’ on Covid

GENEVA, May 24: The UN chief on Monday declared the world "at war" against Covid-19, as India's death toll crossed 300,000 and Japan opened its first mass vaccination centres -- just two months before the start of the Olympics.

"Unless we act now, we face a situation in which rich countries vaccinate the majority of their people and open their economies, while the virus continues to cause deep suffering by circling and mutating in the poorest countries," United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said.

However, experts say the real numbers of deaths and infections in India -- fuelled by a new coronavirus variant and "superspreader" events such as mass religious festivals -- are probably much higher than the official figures.

"We are seeing the bodies along the river Ganges which don't seem to be recorded as Covid deaths but are very likely to be Covid deaths," Ashoka University biology professor Gautam Menon told AFP.

Vaccine sharing, strengthening the WHO and adopting a pandemic treaty were among proposals from world leaders Monday on how to halt the Covid-19 pandemic and prevent future health catastrophes.

The World Health Organization kicked off the main annual gathering of its 194 member states with all eyes on the global response to Covid-19 -- and what concrete steps can be taken to avert future pandemics.

"We are at war with a virus," United Nations chief Antonio Guterres told the opening of the 74th World Health Assembly (WHA). "We need the logic and urgency of a war economy, to boost the capacity of our weapons," he said.

With the Covid-19 crisis still raging and wealthy nations hoarding most doses of life-saving vaccines, the WHO's main decision-making body has plenty to discuss. The assembly, being held virtually until June 1, will focus heavily on efforts to rein in the pandemic and on calls to revamp the entire global health approach to help prevent future Covid-like catastrophes.

There is much at stake, with WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus saying this year's WHA was "arguably one of the most important" in the UN health agency's history. "The pandemic is not over," he said, pointing out that just during the first hour or so of the assembly, nearly 1,000 people had died worldwide from Covid.

He called for strong actions to rein in Covid-19, which has already killed more than 3.4 million people globally, and prepare for the next pandemic threats ahead. "This is not the time for incremental improvements or tinkering at the edges," he told the assembly. -AFP







