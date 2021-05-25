Video
BFF defer national team's Saudi Arabia trip

Published : Tuesday, 25 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM

The Bangladesh national football team's trip to the Saudi Arabia in order to prepare for remaining three matches of FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, has been deferred due to the unavailability of documents for relaxation of Covid-19 quarantine protocols in that country.
Schedule of the national football team's trip to the Saudi Arabia has been changed as the BFF has not received quarantine relaxation documents from Saudi Arabia, said a press release of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) on Monday.
The details of the tour plan will be announced later, the release added.
The Jamal Bhuyan and Co. were scheduled to leave for the Saudi Arabia today at 11 am. The booters were scheduled to go to the Saudi Arabia for a training camp ahead of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.
They are also scheduled to play one or two practice matches there to make the team prepare for the Qatar mission.



