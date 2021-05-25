Booters mentally upset a little

The national booters are mentally a little bit upset after their tour of Saudi Arabia, for the preparation of FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, has been deferred at the eleventh hour.

"Yes it's a little bit upsetting because all were ready to go……… it'll be good for us if we able to go in Saudi Arabia to play practice match ahead of the big three matches of qualifier …so it'll be good for us if we could go to Saudi Arabia," said national football team's custodian Anisur Rahman Zico to the pressmen during the team's practice session at the Bangabandhu National Stadium (BNS).

After the sudden postponement of Saudi Arabia trip in the morning, the national booters did not sit in the hotel room as they came to the BNS this morning to continue their training under the supervision of national team's head coach Jamie Day.

The national team were scheduled to fly for Saudi Arabia at 11 am to continue their camp. The team was also scheduled to play one or two practice matches before the Qatar mission.

Zico, who represents Bashundhara Kings in the Bangladesh Premier League, said the same things had also happened with him in the AFC Cup match and this kind of similar incident is now suddenly happening in the COVID-19 situation.

Earlier, Bashundhara Kings were forced to cancel their trip to the Maldives following a travel ban issued by the country.

The immigration authorities of Maldives imposed a restriction on travellers from seven South Asian countries, including Bangladesh, for visiting the country amid rising Covid-19 cases in the region.

Bashundhara Kings were scheduled to leave for the Maldives earlier this month to play in the AFC Cup group D matches. -BSS







