SLC asks: Why is the hotel not exclusive for teams?



Sri Lanka�s Akila Dananjaya (L) plays a shot during a practice session at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Monday. photo: AFP

According to the sources in Colombo, the questions being raised are : why is the hotel not "exclusive" for the teams ?

"Both the host and the visiting teams are staying in the same Pan Pacific Sonargaon hotel in Dhaka. However, the pub and the coffee shop restaurants in the hotel are "open" for the outside public and the attention has been drawn with the authorities", one of the sources, speaking exclusively over the telephone, said.

The other issue was also raised particularly when the two players (Isuru Udana and Shiran Fefrando) and the bowling coach (Chaminda Vaas) were first reported Covid-19 positive. However, subsequent tests proved the results false.

"In Bangladesh, chances of false reports are 40 %", another source put it.

The SLC, however, has lauded the efforts of the staff, who are trying their best for the smooth running of the series.

Players' training

The Sri Lanka team had optional training on Monday. "It was especially for the players' who didn't perform well in the first ODI. Players were trained by the coaching staff.

The head coach Mickey Arthur was not present at the ground but remained in the hotel doing computer analysis.

National Anthems

Apparently, in a last-minute PCR tests result-goof up on Sunday, the National Anthems of both countries could not be played, though the visiting team manager did take the Sri Lanka flag to the ground. Though nothing of that sort has been mentioned in the playing conditions, National Anthems are likely to be played before the second ODI on Tuesday.







Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board has officially expressed concerns over the arrangements at the hotel where both the teams are staying, it is learnt.According to the sources in Colombo, the questions being raised are : why is the hotel not "exclusive" for the teams ?"Both the host and the visiting teams are staying in the same Pan Pacific Sonargaon hotel in Dhaka. However, the pub and the coffee shop restaurants in the hotel are "open" for the outside public and the attention has been drawn with the authorities", one of the sources, speaking exclusively over the telephone, said.The other issue was also raised particularly when the two players (Isuru Udana and Shiran Fefrando) and the bowling coach (Chaminda Vaas) were first reported Covid-19 positive. However, subsequent tests proved the results false."In Bangladesh, chances of false reports are 40 %", another source put it.The SLC, however, has lauded the efforts of the staff, who are trying their best for the smooth running of the series.Players' trainingThe Sri Lanka team had optional training on Monday. "It was especially for the players' who didn't perform well in the first ODI. Players were trained by the coaching staff.The head coach Mickey Arthur was not present at the ground but remained in the hotel doing computer analysis.National AnthemsApparently, in a last-minute PCR tests result-goof up on Sunday, the National Anthems of both countries could not be played, though the visiting team manager did take the Sri Lanka flag to the ground. Though nothing of that sort has been mentioned in the playing conditions, National Anthems are likely to be played before the second ODI on Tuesday.