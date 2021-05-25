Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 25 May, 2021, 8:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Mahmudullah skips PSL for the sake of DPL

Published : Tuesday, 25 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 122

Mahmudullah skips PSL for the sake of DPL

Mahmudullah skips PSL for the sake of DPL

After ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, senior Bangladesh player Mahmudullah Riyad opted out of Pakistan Super League (PSL) for the sake of the Dhaka Premier League (DPL).
Mahmudullah was recruited by Multan Sultan and after he skipped the tournament, the franchise named West Indies's Shimron Hetmayer as his replacement.
Due to the surge of the Covid-19 cases, the PSL was postponed last March with 20 matches still to be played. According to the new schedule, the rest of the PSL tournament will be held in UAE from June 2.
As the tournament was postponed at the halfway stage, there was a void of foreign players, who were committed to the national team and other leagues. To fill the void of those players, Shakib, Mahmudullah and Liton Das got the offer to play.
Shakib Al Hasan who was recruited by Mohammedan in the DPL, earlier made it clear that he would prefer to play in the country's domestic league rather than PSL. It is learnt that Liton Das also could skip the series. Basically for the quarantine issue and Covid-19 reasons, foreign players didn't show their interest to play in PSL this year.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BFF defer national team's Saudi Arabia trip
Booters mentally upset a little
SLC asks: Why is the hotel not exclusive for teams?
Mahmudullah skips PSL for the sake of DPL
Domingo likely to be retained till World T20
Coach disappointed after dilemma regarding Saudi tour
Cyclone Yaas may wash out today's match
History beckons Bangladesh in second ODI against Sri Lanka


Latest News
Removal of "except Israel" from passports exposed govt’s amoral position: BNP
Dipu Moni will tell on Wednesday when schools, colleges will reopen
200 people injured after two trains collide in Kuala Lumpur tunnel
Rain brings sigh of relief under Yass' impact after sweltering heat
Police raids Twitter India’s offices
Another accused confesses direct involvement in Shahinuddin murder
Veteran Mossad operative named Israeli spy agency's new chief
BNP has lost interest in elections, says Obaidul Quader
Students protest, demand re-opening of their institutions
Popular Islamic speaker Amir Hamza held
Most Read News
Tobacco free Bangladesh by 2040: How far are we?
Wuhan lab staff sought hospital care before virus outbreak disclosed: Report
Schoolboy electrocuted at Gafargaon
Delhi mission observes anniv
Russell congratulates archery team
UNGA president Volkan Bozkir arrives tomorrow
Nearly forgotten chapter of history
Black fungus in C-19 patients
Ronaldo 'still a Juve player,' insists Pirlo before crunch finale
Govt removes ‘except Israel’ restriction from BD passport
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft