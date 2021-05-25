Video
Tuesday, 25 May, 2021
Domingo likely to be retained till World T20

Published : Tuesday, 25 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 125

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hasan Papon, MP, has hinted that the contract with the national team head coach Russell Domingo will be renewed at the end of the ongoing series between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.
Recently, the performance of the South African coach was under scrutiny as the national team has not won any match in the last 10 game, ahead of the first ODI against Sri Lanka.
For the team's performance, the BCB president is pointing fingers at the mistakes of the players.
"There are 2-3 things here. The first thing is whether to renew the contract or not! This is an issue. The second is that if we don't renew, we have to have alternatives," Papon said on Sunday.
"The problem is that winning or losing is not a big deal. Look at our batting today. How many wickets we lost in the face of good deliveries. Was the shot selection right? The better coaches you bring here, the better. Here's the coach's word later. We have to sit down with the players first."
Domingo gave an interview to BCB on August 8, 2019. The South African came to Bangladesh to give an interview as the coach of BCB's High Performance Unit (HP). Overwhelmed by his profile, the BCB offered him to coach the national team. The salary is estimated at 15 thousand dollars per month, in Bangladeshi currency which is 12 .68 lakh,
Within a few days of Domingo's charge, Bangladesh cricket had to taste a shocking loss to one off Test against Afghanistan at home. After that, Bangladesh lost the series against India and Pakistan in Test series, all by innings margin.
However, Bangladesh lost to India in a three-match T20I series in Delhi. Bangladesh then whitewashed Zimbabwe and the West Indies in ODIs at home. But after being whitewashed in a two-Test series on home soil by the West Indies, rumors began circulating about the coach's future and it gained the pace after they were whitewashed in ODI and T20 series in New Zealand.
Under Domingo, Bangladesh have lost 18 out of 31 matches in three formats of cricket. BSS


