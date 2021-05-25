Coach disappointed after dilemma regarding Saudi tour



Bangladesh national football team head coach James Day Jamie brief his disciples at the training session ahead of the team's tour to Saudi Arabia at the Bangabandhu National Stadium on Monday. photo: BFF

The coach talked about his disappointment while conducting the training programme on the day at BNS, Dhaka.

The boys were actually to fly for Qatar on 23rd May and rescheduled to 30th May as the Qatar officials denied to provide the boys all the essential facilities there.

Later, Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) decided to send the boys to Saudi Arabia to have a few practice matches against some local teams. For that the boys were to take flight to the Arabian country on Monday. In that morning, they received another bad news that the Saudi officials failed to provide them with necessary documents regarding No Objection Certificate (NOC) for an exemption on mandatory isolation for Bangladesh team there. As a result, the boys had to suspend their tour for the day.

In the meantime, the team is already affected with a few cases of Coronavirus Disease. Among them, the name of M Ibrahim was already divulged to media. Now, there is gossip of another case is on the air and sources said that the infected booter is a striker. But the Federation is trying to hide the name or any information, citing a FIFA guideline regarding that.

While the situation is getting worse, the team management are trying to ease the condition and talking with Saudi officials to work out something quick.





