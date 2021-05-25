Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 25 May, 2021, 8:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

FIFA, AFC preliminary joint qualifiers

Coach disappointed after dilemma regarding Saudi tour

Published : Tuesday, 25 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 151
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh national football team head coach James Day Jamie brief his disciples at the training session ahead of the team's tour to Saudi Arabia at the Bangabandhu National Stadium on Monday. photo: BFF

Bangladesh national football team head coach James Day Jamie brief his disciples at the training session ahead of the team's tour to Saudi Arabia at the Bangabandhu National Stadium on Monday. photo: BFF

Bangladesh national football team head coach James Day Jamie was frustrated as the team's tour to Saudi Arabia saw a bit of problem on Monday before the three remaining matches of preliminary joint qualification round-2 of 2022 FIFA World Cup, Qatar and 2023 AFC Asian Cup, China to be played in Qatar.
The coach talked about his disappointment while conducting the training programme on the day at BNS, Dhaka.
The boys were actually to fly for Qatar on 23rd May and rescheduled to 30th May as the Qatar officials denied to provide the boys all the essential facilities there.
Later, Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) decided to send the boys to Saudi Arabia to have a few practice matches against some local teams. For that the boys were to take flight to the Arabian country on Monday. In that morning, they received another bad news that the Saudi officials failed to provide them with necessary documents regarding No Objection Certificate (NOC) for an exemption on mandatory isolation for Bangladesh team there. As a result, the boys had to suspend their tour for the day.
In the meantime, the team is already affected with a few cases of Coronavirus Disease. Among them, the name of M Ibrahim was already divulged to media. Now, there is gossip of another case is on the air and sources said that the infected booter is a striker. But the Federation is trying to hide the name or any information, citing a FIFA guideline regarding that.
While the situation is getting worse, the team management are trying to ease the condition and talking with Saudi officials to work out something quick.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BFF defer national team's Saudi Arabia trip
Booters mentally upset a little
SLC asks: Why is the hotel not exclusive for teams?
Mahmudullah skips PSL for the sake of DPL
Domingo likely to be retained till World T20
Coach disappointed after dilemma regarding Saudi tour
Cyclone Yaas may wash out today's match
History beckons Bangladesh in second ODI against Sri Lanka


Latest News
Removal of "except Israel" from passports exposed govt’s amoral position: BNP
Dipu Moni will tell on Wednesday when schools, colleges will reopen
200 people injured after two trains collide in Kuala Lumpur tunnel
Rain brings sigh of relief under Yass' impact after sweltering heat
Police raids Twitter India’s offices
Another accused confesses direct involvement in Shahinuddin murder
Veteran Mossad operative named Israeli spy agency's new chief
BNP has lost interest in elections, says Obaidul Quader
Students protest, demand re-opening of their institutions
Popular Islamic speaker Amir Hamza held
Most Read News
Tobacco free Bangladesh by 2040: How far are we?
Wuhan lab staff sought hospital care before virus outbreak disclosed: Report
Schoolboy electrocuted at Gafargaon
Delhi mission observes anniv
Russell congratulates archery team
UNGA president Volkan Bozkir arrives tomorrow
Nearly forgotten chapter of history
Black fungus in C-19 patients
Ronaldo 'still a Juve player,' insists Pirlo before crunch finale
Gopalganj hospital fails to treat diarrhoea patients properly
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft