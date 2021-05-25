Cyclone Yaas may wash out today's match



Bangladesh's players walk back to the pavilion after winning the first one-day international (ODI) cricket match against Sri Lanka at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on May 23, 2021. photo: AFP

Hosts dominated over guests in all three departments to register a 33-run victory in the series starter on Sunday. Seniors shone with the bat but Shakib Al Hasan while young guns had been dreadful with the ball. Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah hit respective fifties while Mehidy Miraz hauled four wickets and Mustafizur Rahman took three. Saifuddin also get him back, who hunted couple of wickets. Couple of ducks by Liton Das and Mohammad Mithun is an area to be concerned for hommies.

There have hardly any possibility of altering Tigers' winning combination but one. Soumya Sarkar, probably will succeed Mohammad Mithun. Sri Lanka in the contrary are yet to find the best combination amidst too many new faces in the squad. Their batters had been struggling to set in the middle and W. Hasaranga, the batsman came at eight, scored 74 runs, the lone 50-plus Lankan scorer on Sunday.

Visiting spinners specially Dhananjaya de Silva and Lakshan Sandakan were in the right track but their pace unit had to struggle to bowl at proper channel.

Toss winning side must be batting first considering D/L issues and slower surface.

The ultimate clash of the series is slated for May 28.









Weather forecast reveals heavy downpour in Dhaka today due to Cyclone Yaas that already entered in Bangladesh territory. So the 2nd of the three-match ODI series between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, which is scheduled to commence today, is in threat. Both the hosts and guests however, are fervent to win it if the ball roles over the pitch. Bangladesh are eyeing to claim the top spot of the ICC World Cup Super League as well as to confirm the title of the series winning today. Sri Lanka, the table quenchers of the event on the other hand, are desperate to open the account. Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium will host the match that is scheduled to kick start at 1:00pm (BST).Hosts dominated over guests in all three departments to register a 33-run victory in the series starter on Sunday. Seniors shone with the bat but Shakib Al Hasan while young guns had been dreadful with the ball. Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah hit respective fifties while Mehidy Miraz hauled four wickets and Mustafizur Rahman took three. Saifuddin also get him back, who hunted couple of wickets. Couple of ducks by Liton Das and Mohammad Mithun is an area to be concerned for hommies.There have hardly any possibility of altering Tigers' winning combination but one. Soumya Sarkar, probably will succeed Mohammad Mithun. Sri Lanka in the contrary are yet to find the best combination amidst too many new faces in the squad. Their batters had been struggling to set in the middle and W. Hasaranga, the batsman came at eight, scored 74 runs, the lone 50-plus Lankan scorer on Sunday.Visiting spinners specially Dhananjaya de Silva and Lakshan Sandakan were in the right track but their pace unit had to struggle to bowl at proper channel.Toss winning side must be batting first considering D/L issues and slower surface.The ultimate clash of the series is slated for May 28.